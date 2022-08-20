EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen 2, Motherwell 3

Livingston FC 2, Hibernian FC 1

Rangers 4, St. Johnstone 0

St Mirren FC 1, Ross County 0

Sunday's Matches

Kilmarnock 0, Celtic 5

Hearts 4, Dundee United 1

Saturday's Matches

Hibernian FC 2, Rangers 2

Dundee United 0, St Mirren FC 3

Motherwell 1, Livingston FC 0

Ross County 1, Kilmarnock 0

St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1

Sunday's Match

Celtic vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Hearts vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Rangers vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Dundee United vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

