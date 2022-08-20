EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen 2, Motherwell 3
Livingston FC 2, Hibernian FC 1
Rangers 4, St. Johnstone 0
St Mirren FC 1, Ross County 0
Sunday's Matches
Kilmarnock 0, Celtic 5
Hearts 4, Dundee United 1
Saturday's Matches
Hibernian FC 2, Rangers 2
Dundee United 0, St Mirren FC 3
Motherwell 1, Livingston FC 0
Ross County 1, Kilmarnock 0
St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1
Sunday's Match
Celtic vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
Hearts vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Rangers vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Dundee United vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.
