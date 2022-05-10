EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Tuesday's Match

Partick Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2

Friday's Match

Inverness CT 1, Partick Thistle 0, Inverness CT advances on 3-1 aggregate

Saturday's Matches

Celtic 4, Hearts 1

Ross County 0, Motherwell 1

Hibernian FC 1, Aberdeen 1

Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 1

St Mirren FC 2, Dundee 0

Sunday's Match

Rangers 2, Dundee United 0

Tuesday's Matches

Inverness CT 0, Arbroath FC 0

Dundee 3, Hibernian FC 1

Wednesday's Matches

Dundee United vs. Celtic, 2:30 p.m.

Motherwell vs. Hearts, 2:45 p.m.

Rangers vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Livingston FC, 2:45 p.m.

Friday's Match

Arbroath FC vs. Inverness CT, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Celtic vs. Motherwell, 7:15 a.m.

Hearts vs. Rangers, 7:15 a.m.

Ross County vs. Dundee United, 7:15 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. St Mirren FC, 7 a.m.

Hibernian FC vs. St. Johnstone, 7 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. Dundee, 7 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you