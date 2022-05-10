EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Tuesday's Match
Partick Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2
Friday's Match
Inverness CT 1, Partick Thistle 0, Inverness CT advances on 3-1 aggregate
Saturday's Matches
Celtic 4, Hearts 1
Ross County 0, Motherwell 1
Hibernian FC 1, Aberdeen 1
Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 1
St Mirren FC 2, Dundee 0
Sunday's Match
Rangers 2, Dundee United 0
Tuesday's Matches
Inverness CT 0, Arbroath FC 0
Dundee 3, Hibernian FC 1
Wednesday's Matches
Dundee United vs. Celtic, 2:30 p.m.
Motherwell vs. Hearts, 2:45 p.m.
Rangers vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Livingston FC, 2:45 p.m.
Friday's Match
Arbroath FC vs. Inverness CT, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Celtic vs. Motherwell, 7:15 a.m.
Hearts vs. Rangers, 7:15 a.m.
Ross County vs. Dundee United, 7:15 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. St Mirren FC, 7 a.m.
Hibernian FC vs. St. Johnstone, 7 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Dundee, 7 a.m.
