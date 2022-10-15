EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 2
Hibernian FC 1, Motherwell 0
Livingston FC 0, Ross County 1
Rangers 4, St Mirren FC 0
Dundee United 4, Aberdeen 0
Sunday's Match
Kilmarnock 2, Hearts 2
Tuesday's Match
Dundee United 1, Hibernian FC 0
Saturday's Matches
Celtic 6, Hibernian FC 1
Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 0
Ross County 1, Dundee United 1
St Mirren FC 0, Kilmarnock 0
Sunday's Matches
Motherwell vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.
Aberdeen vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Friday's Match
Hibernian FC vs. St. Johnstone, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Hearts vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.
Rangers vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
