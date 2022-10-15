EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 2

Hibernian FC 1, Motherwell 0

Livingston FC 0, Ross County 1

Rangers 4, St Mirren FC 0

Dundee United 4, Aberdeen 0

Sunday's Match

Kilmarnock 2, Hearts 2

Tuesday's Match

Dundee United 1, Hibernian FC 0

Saturday's Matches

Celtic 6, Hibernian FC 1

Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 0

Ross County 1, Dundee United 1

St Mirren FC 0, Kilmarnock 0

Sunday's Matches

Motherwell vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Friday's Match

Hibernian FC vs. St. Johnstone, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Hearts vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.

Rangers vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you