EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Dundee United 1, Motherwell 0

Hearts 0, Ross County 0

Aberdeen 1, Dundee 0

Livingston FC 1, Hibernian FC 0

St. Johnstone 0, St Mirren FC 1

Sunday's Match

Celtic 1, Rangers 1

Tuesday's Match

Partick Thistle 1, Inverness CT 2

Friday's Match

Inverness CT vs. Partick Thistle, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Celtic vs. Hearts, 7 a.m.

Ross County vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Hibernian FC vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Rangers vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

Tuesday's Match

Dundee vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Matches

Dundee United vs. Celtic, 2:30 p.m.

Motherwell vs. Hearts, 2:45 p.m.

Rangers vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Livingston FC, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Celtic vs. Motherwell, 7:15 a.m.

Hearts vs. Rangers, 7:15 a.m.

Ross County vs. Dundee United, 7:15 a.m.

