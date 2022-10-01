EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Hearts 0, Rangers 4
Aberdeen 4, Kilmarnock 1
Celtic 2, Motherwell 1
Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2
Ross County 0, Hibernian FC 2
St Mirren FC 2, Livingston FC 1
Tuesday's Match
Ross County vs. Motherwell, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Match
Kilmarnock vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
St. Johnstone vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.
Hibernian FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Rangers vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Dundee United vs. Aberdeen, 1 p.m.
Sunday's Match
Kilmarnock vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Match
Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.
