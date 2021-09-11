EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

St. Johnstone 1, Rangers 2

Celtic vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Dundee vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Match

Hearts vs. Hibernian FC, 7 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Hibernian FC vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Dundee United vs. Dundee, 7 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. Celtic, 10 a.m.

Rangers vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

