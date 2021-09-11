EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
St. Johnstone 1, Rangers 2
Celtic vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Dundee vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Match
Hearts vs. Hibernian FC, 7 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
Hibernian FC vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Ross County vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Dundee United vs. Dundee, 7 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Celtic, 10 a.m.
Rangers vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.