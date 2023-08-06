EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Celtic 4, Ross County 2

Dundee 1, Motherwell 1

Livingston FC 0, Aberdeen 0

St. Johnstone 0, Hearts 2

Kilmarnock 1, Rangers 0

Sunday's Match

Hibernian FC 2, St Mirren FC 3

Saturday's Matches

Rangers vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.

Hearts vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

