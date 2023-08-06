EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Celtic 4, Ross County 2
Dundee 1, Motherwell 1
Livingston FC 0, Aberdeen 0
St. Johnstone 0, Hearts 2
Kilmarnock 1, Rangers 0
Sunday's Match
Hibernian FC 2, St Mirren FC 3
Saturday's Matches
Rangers vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
Ross County vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.
Hearts vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
