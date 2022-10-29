EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Friday's Match
Hibernian FC 1, St. Johnstone 2
Saturday's Matches
Hearts 3, Celtic 4
Kilmarnock 1, Ross County 0
Motherwell 1, Aberdeen 2
Rangers 1, Livingston FC 1
St Mirren FC 2, Dundee United 1
Saturday's Matches
Dundee United 0, Motherwell 1
Hibernian FC 3, St Mirren FC 0
Rangers 4, Aberdeen 1
St. Johnstone 1, Kilmarnock 0
Sunday's Matches
Livingston FC vs. Celtic, 8 a.m.
Ross County vs. Hearts, 11 a.m.
Friday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 3:30 p.m.
Kilmarnock vs. Livingston FC, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Celtic vs. Dundee United, 11 a.m.
Ross County vs. St Mirren FC, 11 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
St. Johnstone vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.
Hearts vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Tuesday's Matches
Hibernian FC vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.
Livingston FC vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Dundee United vs. Kilmarnock, 2:45 p.m.
Motherwell vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.
Rangers vs. Hearts, 2:45 p.m.
St Mirren FC vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.
