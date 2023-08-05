EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Celtic 4, Ross County 2
Dundee 1, Motherwell 1
Livingston FC 0, Aberdeen 0
St. Johnstone 0, Hearts 2
Kilmarnock 1, Rangers 0
Sunday's Match
Hibernian FC vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Saturday's Matches
Rangers vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
Ross County vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Aberdeen vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.
Hearts vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.