EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Celtic 4, Ross County 2

Dundee 1, Motherwell 1

Livingston FC 0, Aberdeen 0

St. Johnstone 0, Hearts 2

Kilmarnock 1, Rangers 0

Sunday's Match

Hibernian FC vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Saturday's Matches

Rangers vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.

Hearts vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

