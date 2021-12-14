EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Wednesday's Match
Livingston FC 1, Hibernian FC 0
Saturday's Matches
Dundee United 0, Livingston FC 1
Ross County 3, Dundee 2
St. Johnstone 0, Aberdeen 1
St Mirren FC 1, Hibernian FC 1
Sunday's Matches
Hearts 0, Rangers 2
Celtic 1, Motherwell 0
Tuesday's Match
Hibernian FC 1, Dundee 0
Wednesday's Matches
Rangers vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.
Ross County vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday's Matches
Dundee vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
Rangers vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
Wednesday's Matches
Hibernian FC vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Celtic, 2:45 p.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.