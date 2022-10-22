EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:
Scotland Premiership
Saturday's Matches
Celtic 6, Hibernian FC 1
Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 0
Ross County 1, Dundee United 1
St Mirren FC 0, Kilmarnock 0
Sunday's Matches
Motherwell 1, Rangers 2
Aberdeen 2, Hearts 0
Friday's Match
Hibernian FC 1, St. Johnstone 2
Saturday's Matches
Hearts 3, Celtic 4
Kilmarnock 1, Ross County 0
Motherwell 1, Aberdeen 2
Rangers 1, Livingston FC 1
St Mirren FC 2, Dundee United 1
Saturday's Matches
Dundee United vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Hibernian FC vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Rangers vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.
Sunday's Matches
Livingston FC vs. Celtic, 8 a.m.
Ross County vs. Hearts, 11 a.m.
