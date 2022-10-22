EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership

Saturday's Matches

Celtic 6, Hibernian FC 1

Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 0

Ross County 1, Dundee United 1

St Mirren FC 0, Kilmarnock 0

Sunday's Matches

Motherwell 1, Rangers 2

Aberdeen 2, Hearts 0

Friday's Match

Hibernian FC 1, St. Johnstone 2

Saturday's Matches

Hearts 3, Celtic 4

Kilmarnock 1, Ross County 0

Motherwell 1, Aberdeen 2

Rangers 1, Livingston FC 1

St Mirren FC 2, Dundee United 1

Saturday's Matches

Dundee United vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Hibernian FC vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Rangers vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Livingston FC vs. Celtic, 8 a.m.

Ross County vs. Hearts, 11 a.m.

