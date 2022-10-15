Premiership
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|10
|9
|0
|1
|35
|6
|27
|Rangers
|9
|7
|1
|1
|24
|8
|22
|Hibernian FC
|11
|5
|2
|4
|13
|14
|17
|St Mirren FC
|10
|5
|1
|4
|10
|13
|16
|Livingston FC
|10
|5
|0
|5
|8
|12
|15
|Hearts
|9
|4
|2
|3
|15
|14
|14
|Aberdeen
|9
|4
|1
|4
|18
|15
|13
|Motherwell
|10
|4
|1
|5
|13
|12
|13
|St. Johnstone
|11
|3
|1
|7
|11
|16
|10
|Kilmarnock
|11
|2
|3
|6
|8
|19
|9
|Dundee United
|11
|2
|3
|6
|10
|23
|9
|Ross County
|11
|2
|3
|6
|6
|19
|9
Saturday, Oct. 8
St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 2
Hibernian FC 1, Motherwell 0
Livingston FC 0, Ross County 1
Rangers 4, St Mirren FC 0
Dundee United 4, Aberdeen 0
Sunday, Oct. 9
Kilmarnock 2, Hearts 2
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Dundee United 1, Hibernian FC 0
Saturday, Oct. 15
Celtic 6, Hibernian FC 1
Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 0
Ross County 1, Dundee United 1
St Mirren FC 0, Kilmarnock 0
Sunday, Oct. 16
Motherwell vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.
Aberdeen vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Hibernian FC vs. St. Johnstone, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Hearts vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Motherwell vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.
Rangers vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
