Premiership

GPWDLGFGAPts
Celtic1090135627
Rangers971124822
Hibernian FC11524131417
St Mirren FC10514101316
Livingston FC1050581215
Hearts9423151414
Aberdeen9414181513
Motherwell10415131213
St. Johnstone11317111610
Kilmarnock112368199
Dundee United1123610239
Ross County112366199

Saturday, Oct. 8

St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 2

Hibernian FC 1, Motherwell 0

Livingston FC 0, Ross County 1

Rangers 4, St Mirren FC 0

Dundee United 4, Aberdeen 0

Sunday, Oct. 9

Kilmarnock 2, Hearts 2

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Dundee United 1, Hibernian FC 0

Saturday, Oct. 15

Celtic 6, Hibernian FC 1

Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 0

Ross County 1, Dundee United 1

St Mirren FC 0, Kilmarnock 0

Sunday, Oct. 16

Motherwell vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Hibernian FC vs. St. Johnstone, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Hearts vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Motherwell vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.

Rangers vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

