Premiership
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|St Mirren FC
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|6
|8
|Celtic
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|7
|Motherwell
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|7
|Rangers
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|6
|Ross County
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|6
|6
|Dundee
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|5
|Livingston FC
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|7
|5
|Hearts
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Kilmarnock
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Aberdeen
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|2
|St. Johnstone
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|6
|2
|Hibernian FC
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|8
|0
Saturday, Aug. 26
Ross County 0, Rangers 2
Celtic 0, St. Johnstone 0
Hibernian FC 2, Livingston FC 3
Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 1
Sunday, Aug. 27
Dundee 1, Hearts 0
St Mirren FC 2, Aberdeen 2
Saturday, Sept. 2
Kilmarnock 0, Ross County 1
Livingston FC 1, St Mirren FC 1
St. Johnstone 2, Dundee 2
Sunday, Sept. 3
Rangers vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.
Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
Hearts vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
