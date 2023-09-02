Premiership

GPWDLGFGAPts
St Mirren FC4220868
Celtic3210737
Motherwell3210537
Rangers3201616
Ross County4202566
Dundee4121555
Livingston FC4121475
Hearts3111214
Kilmarnock4112234
Aberdeen3021352
St. Johnstone4022262
Hibernian FC3003580

Saturday, Aug. 26

Ross County 0, Rangers 2

Celtic 0, St. Johnstone 0

Hibernian FC 2, Livingston FC 3

Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 1

Sunday, Aug. 27

Dundee 1, Hearts 0

St Mirren FC 2, Aberdeen 2

Saturday, Sept. 2

Kilmarnock 0, Ross County 1

Livingston FC 1, St Mirren FC 1

St. Johnstone 2, Dundee 2

Sunday, Sept. 3

Rangers vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

Hearts vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

