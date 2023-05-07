Premiership
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|33
|30
|2
|1
|103
|25
|92
|Rangers
|33
|25
|4
|4
|81
|34
|79
|Aberdeen
|33
|17
|2
|14
|52
|52
|53
|Hearts
|33
|14
|6
|13
|56
|49
|48
|Hibernian FC
|33
|13
|5
|15
|49
|52
|44
|St Mirren FC
|33
|12
|8
|13
|38
|49
|44
|Livingston FC
|33
|12
|6
|15
|33
|52
|42
|Motherwell
|33
|10
|7
|16
|44
|48
|37
|St. Johnstone
|33
|9
|6
|18
|34
|54
|33
|Dundee United
|33
|8
|7
|18
|36
|58
|31
|Kilmarnock
|33
|8
|7
|18
|29
|58
|31
|Ross County
|33
|7
|6
|20
|28
|52
|27
Saturday, May 6
Hibernian FC 2, St Mirren FC 1
Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 0
Ross County 2, Livingston FC 0
St. Johnstone 1, Dundee United 0
Sunday, May 7
Hearts 0, Celtic 2
Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0
Tuesday, May 9
Partick Thistle vs. Queens Park FC, 2:45 p.m.
Friday, May 12
Queens Park FC vs. Partick Thistle, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Rangers vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.
Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Dundee United vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
