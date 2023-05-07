Premiership

GPWDLGFGAPts
Celtic3330211032592
Rangers332544813479
Aberdeen3317214525253
Hearts3314613564948
Hibernian FC3313515495244
St Mirren FC3312813384944
Livingston FC3312615335242
Motherwell3310716444837
St. Johnstone339618345433
Dundee United338718365831
Kilmarnock338718295831
Ross County337620285227

Saturday, May 6

Hibernian FC 2, St Mirren FC 1

Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 0

Ross County 2, Livingston FC 0

St. Johnstone 1, Dundee United 0

Sunday, May 7

Hearts 0, Celtic 2

Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0

Tuesday, May 9

Partick Thistle vs. Queens Park FC, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Queens Park FC vs. Partick Thistle, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

Rangers vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you