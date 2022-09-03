Premiership
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|6
|6
|0
|0
|25
|1
|18
|Rangers
|6
|4
|1
|1
|14
|7
|13
|Aberdeen
|6
|3
|1
|2
|13
|7
|10
|Hearts
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|8
|10
|Motherwell
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|6
|10
|St Mirren FC
|6
|3
|0
|3
|6
|8
|9
|Livingston FC
|6
|3
|0
|3
|5
|9
|9
|Hibernian FC
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|8
|St. Johnstone
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|10
|6
|Ross County
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|11
|4
|Kilmarnock
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|11
|4
|Dundee United
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|18
|2
Saturday, Aug. 27
Aberdeen 5, Livingston FC 0
Kilmarnock 2, Motherwell 1
Rangers 4, Ross County 0
St Mirren FC 1, Hibernian FC 0
Sunday, Aug. 28
Dundee United 0, Celtic 9
Hearts 3, St. Johnstone 2
Saturday, Sept. 3
Celtic 4, Rangers 0
Livingston FC 1, Hearts 0
Motherwell 0, Dundee United 0
Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1
St. Johnstone 3, St Mirren FC 0
Hibernian FC 1, Kilmarnock 0
Saturday, Sept. 10
Aberdeen vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.
Celtic vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
Ross County vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Hearts vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.