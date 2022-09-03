Premiership

GPWDLGFGAPts
Celtic660025118
Rangers641114713
Aberdeen631213710
Hearts631210810
Motherwell63127610
St Mirren FC6303689
Livingston FC6303599
Hibernian FC6222668
St. Johnstone62047106
Ross County61144114
Kilmarnock61143114
Dundee United60242182

Saturday, Aug. 27

Aberdeen 5, Livingston FC 0

Kilmarnock 2, Motherwell 1

Rangers 4, Ross County 0

St Mirren FC 1, Hibernian FC 0

Sunday, Aug. 28

Dundee United 0, Celtic 9

Hearts 3, St. Johnstone 2

Saturday, Sept. 3

Celtic 4, Rangers 0

Livingston FC 1, Hearts 0

Motherwell 0, Dundee United 0

Ross County 1, Aberdeen 1

St. Johnstone 3, St Mirren FC 0

Hibernian FC 1, Kilmarnock 0

Saturday, Sept. 10

Aberdeen vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.

Celtic vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Hearts vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you