Premiership

GPWDLGFGAPts
Celtic332643781982
Rangers332373672776
Hearts331698483357
Dundee United33101112313741
Ross County33101013455240
Motherwell33101013385040
Hibernian FC3391113313738
Livingston FC3310815354338
Aberdeen339915384236
St Mirren FC3381213305036
St. Johnstone337917214430
Dundee3351018295725

Sunday, May 15

Aberdeen 0, St Mirren FC 0

Hibernian FC 4, St. Johnstone 0

Livingston FC 2, Dundee 1

Friday, May 20

Inverness CT 2, St. Johnstone 2

Monday, May 23

St. Johnstone 4, Inverness CT 0, St. Johnstone advances on 6-2 aggregate

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you