Premiership
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|33
|30
|2
|1
|103
|25
|92
|Rangers
|33
|25
|4
|4
|81
|34
|79
|Aberdeen
|33
|17
|2
|14
|52
|52
|53
|Hearts
|33
|14
|6
|13
|56
|49
|48
|Hibernian FC
|33
|13
|5
|15
|49
|52
|44
|St Mirren FC
|33
|12
|8
|13
|38
|49
|44
|Livingston FC
|33
|12
|6
|15
|33
|52
|42
|Motherwell
|33
|10
|7
|16
|44
|48
|37
|St. Johnstone
|33
|9
|6
|18
|34
|54
|33
|Dundee United
|33
|8
|7
|18
|36
|58
|31
|Kilmarnock
|33
|8
|7
|18
|29
|58
|31
|Ross County
|33
|7
|6
|20
|28
|52
|27
Wednesday, May 24
Aberdeen 3, St Mirren FC 0
Hibernian FC 4, Celtic 2
Rangers 2, Hearts 2
Dundee United 0, Kilmarnock 3
Livingston FC 1, Motherwell 1
Ross County 3, St. Johnstone 3
Friday, May 26
Ayr United FC 0, Partick Thistle 5, Partick Thistle advances on 8-0 aggregate
Saturday, May 27
Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0
Hearts 1, Hibernian FC 1
St Mirren FC 0, Rangers 3
Sunday, May 28
Kilmarnock 3, Ross County 1
Motherwell 3, Dundee United 2
St. Johnstone 2, Livingston FC 0
Thursday, June 1
Partick Thistle 2, Ross County 0
Sunday, June 4
Ross County vs. Partick Thistle, 11:30 a.m.
