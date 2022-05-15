Premiership

GPWDLGFGAPts
Celtic332643781982
Rangers332373672776
Hearts331698483357
Dundee United33101112313741
Ross County33101013455240
Motherwell33101013385040
Hibernian FC3391113313738
Livingston FC3310815354338
Aberdeen339915384236
St Mirren FC3381213305036
St. Johnstone337917214430
Dundee3351018295725

Saturday, May 7

Celtic 4, Hearts 1

Ross County 0, Motherwell 1

Hibernian FC 1, Aberdeen 1

Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 1

St Mirren FC 2, Dundee 0

Sunday, May 8

Rangers 2, Dundee United 0

Tuesday, May 10

Inverness CT 0, Arbroath FC 0

Dundee 3, Hibernian FC 1

Wednesday, May 11

Dundee United 1, Celtic 1

Motherwell 2, Hearts 1

Rangers 4, Ross County 1

St. Johnstone 1, Aberdeen 0

St Mirren FC 0, Livingston FC 0

Friday, May 13

Arbroath FC 0, Inverness CT 0, 0-0 aggregate, Inverness CT advances 5-3 on penalty kicks

Saturday, May 14

Celtic 6, Motherwell 0

Hearts 1, Rangers 3

Ross County 1, Dundee United 2

Sunday, May 15

Aberdeen 0, St Mirren FC 0

Hibernian FC 4, St. Johnstone 0

Livingston FC 2, Dundee 1

Friday, May 20

Inverness CT vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, May 23

St. Johnstone vs. Inverness CT, 2:45 p.m.

