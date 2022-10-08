Premiership
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|9
|8
|0
|1
|29
|5
|24
|Rangers
|9
|7
|1
|1
|24
|8
|22
|Hibernian FC
|9
|5
|2
|2
|12
|7
|17
|St Mirren FC
|9
|5
|0
|4
|10
|13
|15
|Aberdeen
|8
|4
|1
|3
|18
|11
|13
|Hearts
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|12
|13
|Motherwell
|10
|4
|1
|5
|13
|12
|13
|Livingston FC
|9
|4
|0
|5
|7
|12
|12
|St. Johnstone
|10
|3
|1
|6
|11
|15
|10
|Ross County
|10
|2
|2
|6
|5
|18
|8
|Kilmarnock
|9
|2
|1
|6
|6
|17
|7
|Dundee United
|8
|0
|2
|6
|4
|22
|2
Saturday, Oct. 1
Hearts 0, Rangers 4
Aberdeen 4, Kilmarnock 1
Celtic 2, Motherwell 1
Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2
Ross County 0, Hibernian FC 2
St Mirren FC 2, Livingston FC 1
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Ross County 0, Motherwell 5
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1
Saturday, Oct. 8
St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 2
Hibernian FC 1, Motherwell 0
Livingston FC 0, Ross County 1
Rangers 4, St Mirren FC 0
Dundee United vs. Aberdeen, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Kilmarnock vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Celtic vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
Ross County vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
St Mirren FC vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Motherwell vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.
Aberdeen vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
