Premiership

GPWDLGFGAPts
Celtic980129524
Rangers971124822
Hibernian FC952212717
St Mirren FC9504101315
Aberdeen8413181113
Hearts8413131213
Motherwell10415131213
Livingston FC940571212
St. Johnstone10316111510
Ross County102265188
Kilmarnock92166177
Dundee United80264222

Saturday, Oct. 1

Hearts 0, Rangers 4

Aberdeen 4, Kilmarnock 1

Celtic 2, Motherwell 1

Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2

Ross County 0, Hibernian FC 2

St Mirren FC 2, Livingston FC 1

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Ross County 0, Motherwell 5

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1

Saturday, Oct. 8

St. Johnstone 1, Celtic 2

Hibernian FC 1, Motherwell 0

Livingston FC 0, Ross County 1

Rangers 4, St Mirren FC 0

Dundee United vs. Aberdeen, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Kilmarnock vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Celtic vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Motherwell vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.

Aberdeen vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

