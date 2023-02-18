Premiership

GPWDLGFGAPts
Celtic262411821873
Rangers262042612364
Hearts251267453542
Hibernian FC2611411393837
St Mirren FC2610610283536
Livingston FC2510510273735
Aberdeen2610214395132
St. Johnstone269314314330
Motherwell256514293923
Kilmarnock266515214623
Ross County265615203921
Dundee United255515274520

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Motherwell 2, St Mirren FC 1

Saturday, Feb. 18

Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0

Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2

Hibernian FC 2, Kilmarnock 0

Livingston FC 0, Rangers 3

St Mirren FC 1, Ross County 0

Sunday, Feb. 19

Motherwell vs. Hearts, 7 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Aberdeen vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Kilmarnock vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

