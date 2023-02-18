Premiership
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|26
|24
|1
|1
|82
|18
|73
|Rangers
|26
|20
|4
|2
|61
|23
|64
|Hearts
|25
|12
|6
|7
|45
|35
|42
|Hibernian FC
|26
|11
|4
|11
|39
|38
|37
|St Mirren FC
|26
|10
|6
|10
|28
|35
|36
|Livingston FC
|25
|10
|5
|10
|27
|37
|35
|Aberdeen
|26
|10
|2
|14
|39
|51
|32
|St. Johnstone
|26
|9
|3
|14
|31
|43
|30
|Motherwell
|25
|6
|5
|14
|29
|39
|23
|Kilmarnock
|26
|6
|5
|15
|21
|46
|23
|Ross County
|26
|5
|6
|15
|20
|39
|21
|Dundee United
|25
|5
|5
|15
|27
|45
|20
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Motherwell 2, St Mirren FC 1
Saturday, Feb. 18
Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0
Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2
Hibernian FC 2, Kilmarnock 0
Livingston FC 0, Rangers 3
St Mirren FC 1, Ross County 0
Sunday, Feb. 19
Motherwell vs. Hearts, 7 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Aberdeen vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.
Kilmarnock vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Ross County vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.