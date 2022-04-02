Premiership
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|31
|24
|4
|3
|69
|18
|76
|Rangers
|31
|22
|7
|2
|62
|25
|73
|Hearts
|32
|15
|9
|8
|45
|32
|54
|Dundee United
|32
|10
|10
|12
|29
|35
|40
|Motherwell
|32
|10
|9
|13
|36
|48
|39
|Hibernian FC
|32
|9
|11
|12
|30
|34
|38
|Ross County
|32
|9
|10
|13
|44
|52
|37
|Livingston FC
|32
|10
|7
|15
|33
|41
|37
|Aberdeen
|32
|9
|9
|14
|38
|41
|36
|St Mirren FC
|32
|8
|12
|12
|30
|46
|36
|St. Johnstone
|32
|7
|9
|16
|21
|37
|30
|Dundee
|32
|5
|9
|18
|27
|55
|24
Saturday, April 2
Dundee 2, Aberdeen 2
Hibernian FC 1, Dundee United 1
Motherwell 4, St Mirren FC 2
Ross County 1, Hearts 1
St. Johnstone 1, Livingston FC 0
Sunday, April 3
Rangers vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.
Saturday, April 9
Aberdeen vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Celtic vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.
Dundee United vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.
Hearts vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Sunday, April 10
St Mirren FC vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.
