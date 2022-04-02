Premiership

GPWDLGFGAPts
Celtic312443691876
Rangers312272622573
Hearts321598453254
Dundee United32101012293540
Motherwell3210913364839
Hibernian FC3291112303438
Ross County3291013445237
Livingston FC3210715334137
Aberdeen329914384136
St Mirren FC3281212304636
St. Johnstone327916213730
Dundee325918275524

Saturday, April 2

Dundee 2, Aberdeen 2

Hibernian FC 1, Dundee United 1

Motherwell 4, St Mirren FC 2

Ross County 1, Hearts 1

St. Johnstone 1, Livingston FC 0

Sunday, April 3

Rangers vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.

Saturday, April 9

Aberdeen vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Celtic vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.

Hearts vs. Hibernian FC, 10 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Sunday, April 10

St Mirren FC vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you