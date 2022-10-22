Premiership

GPWDLGFGAPts
Celtic11100139930
Rangers11821271026
Aberdeen11614221619
St Mirren FC11614121419
Hibernian FC12525141617
Livingston FC1151591316
Hearts11425182014
Motherwell12417151613
St. Johnstone12417131713
Kilmarnock1233691912
Dundee United1223711259
Ross County122376209

Saturday, Oct. 15

Celtic 6, Hibernian FC 1

Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 0

Ross County 1, Dundee United 1

St Mirren FC 0, Kilmarnock 0

Sunday, Oct. 16

Motherwell 1, Rangers 2

Aberdeen 2, Hearts 0

Friday, Oct. 21

Hibernian FC 1, St. Johnstone 2

Saturday, Oct. 22

Hearts 3, Celtic 4

Kilmarnock 1, Ross County 0

Motherwell 1, Aberdeen 2

Rangers 1, Livingston FC 1

St Mirren FC 2, Dundee United 1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Dundee United vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Hibernian FC vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Rangers vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Livingston FC vs. Celtic, 8 a.m.

Ross County vs. Hearts, 11 a.m.

