Premiership
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|11
|10
|0
|1
|39
|9
|30
|Rangers
|11
|8
|2
|1
|27
|10
|26
|Aberdeen
|11
|6
|1
|4
|22
|16
|19
|St Mirren FC
|11
|6
|1
|4
|12
|14
|19
|Hibernian FC
|12
|5
|2
|5
|14
|16
|17
|Livingston FC
|11
|5
|1
|5
|9
|13
|16
|Hearts
|11
|4
|2
|5
|18
|20
|14
|Motherwell
|12
|4
|1
|7
|15
|16
|13
|St. Johnstone
|12
|4
|1
|7
|13
|17
|13
|Kilmarnock
|12
|3
|3
|6
|9
|19
|12
|Dundee United
|12
|2
|3
|7
|11
|25
|9
|Ross County
|12
|2
|3
|7
|6
|20
|9
Saturday, Oct. 15
Celtic 6, Hibernian FC 1
Livingston FC 1, St. Johnstone 0
Ross County 1, Dundee United 1
St Mirren FC 0, Kilmarnock 0
Sunday, Oct. 16
Motherwell 1, Rangers 2
Aberdeen 2, Hearts 0
Friday, Oct. 21
Hibernian FC 1, St. Johnstone 2
Saturday, Oct. 22
Hearts 3, Celtic 4
Kilmarnock 1, Ross County 0
Motherwell 1, Aberdeen 2
Rangers 1, Livingston FC 1
St Mirren FC 2, Dundee United 1
Saturday, Oct. 29
Dundee United vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Hibernian FC vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Rangers vs. Aberdeen, 10 a.m.
St. Johnstone vs. Kilmarnock, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Livingston FC vs. Celtic, 8 a.m.
Ross County vs. Hearts, 11 a.m.
