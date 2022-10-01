Premiership

GPWDLGFGAPts
Celtic870127421
Rangers861120819
St Mirren FC850310915
Hibernian FC842211714
Aberdeen8413181113
Hearts8413131213
Livingston FC840471112
St. Johnstone831491110
Motherwell831481110
Ross County81254135
Kilmarnock81164164
Dundee United80264222

Saturday, Oct. 1

Hearts 0, Rangers 4

Aberdeen 4, Kilmarnock 1

Celtic 2, Motherwell 1

Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2

Ross County 0, Hibernian FC 2

St Mirren FC 2, Livingston FC 1

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Ross County vs. Motherwell, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Kilmarnock vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

St. Johnstone vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.

Hibernian FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Livingston FC vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.

Rangers vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.

Dundee United vs. Aberdeen, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

Kilmarnock vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.

