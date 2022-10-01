Premiership
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|8
|7
|0
|1
|27
|4
|21
|Rangers
|8
|6
|1
|1
|20
|8
|19
|St Mirren FC
|8
|5
|0
|3
|10
|9
|15
|Hibernian FC
|8
|4
|2
|2
|11
|7
|14
|Aberdeen
|8
|4
|1
|3
|18
|11
|13
|Hearts
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|12
|13
|Livingston FC
|8
|4
|0
|4
|7
|11
|12
|St. Johnstone
|8
|3
|1
|4
|9
|11
|10
|Motherwell
|8
|3
|1
|4
|8
|11
|10
|Ross County
|8
|1
|2
|5
|4
|13
|5
|Kilmarnock
|8
|1
|1
|6
|4
|16
|4
|Dundee United
|8
|0
|2
|6
|4
|22
|2
Saturday, Oct. 1
Hearts 0, Rangers 4
Aberdeen 4, Kilmarnock 1
Celtic 2, Motherwell 1
Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2
Ross County 0, Hibernian FC 2
St Mirren FC 2, Livingston FC 1
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Ross County vs. Motherwell, 2:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Kilmarnock vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
St. Johnstone vs. Celtic, 7:30 a.m.
Hibernian FC vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.
Livingston FC vs. Ross County, 10 a.m.
Rangers vs. St Mirren FC, 10 a.m.
Dundee United vs. Aberdeen, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Kilmarnock vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Dundee United vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.
