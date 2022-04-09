Premiership
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|33
|26
|4
|3
|78
|19
|82
|Rangers
|32
|22
|7
|3
|63
|27
|73
|Hearts
|33
|16
|9
|8
|48
|33
|57
|Dundee United
|33
|10
|11
|12
|31
|37
|41
|Ross County
|33
|10
|10
|13
|45
|52
|40
|Motherwell
|33
|10
|10
|13
|38
|50
|40
|Hibernian FC
|33
|9
|11
|13
|31
|37
|38
|Livingston FC
|33
|10
|8
|15
|35
|43
|38
|Aberdeen
|33
|9
|9
|15
|38
|42
|36
|St Mirren FC
|32
|8
|12
|12
|30
|46
|36
|St. Johnstone
|33
|7
|9
|17
|21
|44
|30
|Dundee
|33
|5
|10
|18
|29
|57
|25
Saturday, April 2
Dundee 2, Aberdeen 2
Hibernian FC 1, Dundee United 1
Motherwell 4, St Mirren FC 2
Ross County 1, Hearts 1
St. Johnstone 1, Livingston FC 0
Sunday, April 3
Rangers 1, Celtic 2
Saturday, April 9
Aberdeen 0, Ross County 1
Celtic 7, St. Johnstone 0
Dundee United 2, Dundee 2
Hearts 3, Hibernian FC 1
Livingston FC 2, Motherwell 2
Sunday, April 10
St Mirren FC vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.
