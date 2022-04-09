Premiership

GPWDLGFGAPts
Celtic332643781982
Rangers322273632773
Hearts331698483357
Dundee United33101112313741
Ross County33101013455240
Motherwell33101013385040
Hibernian FC3391113313738
Livingston FC3310815354338
Aberdeen339915384236
St Mirren FC3281212304636
St. Johnstone337917214430
Dundee3351018295725

Saturday, April 2

Dundee 2, Aberdeen 2

Hibernian FC 1, Dundee United 1

Motherwell 4, St Mirren FC 2

Ross County 1, Hearts 1

St. Johnstone 1, Livingston FC 0

Sunday, April 3

Rangers 1, Celtic 2

Saturday, April 9

Aberdeen 0, Ross County 1

Celtic 7, St. Johnstone 0

Dundee United 2, Dundee 2

Hearts 3, Hibernian FC 1

Livingston FC 2, Motherwell 2

Sunday, April 10

St Mirren FC vs. Rangers, 7 a.m.

