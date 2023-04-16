|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|13
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Bryant dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Castro cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Trejo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Serven c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Díaz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.362
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|France 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.328
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Hernández dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Kelenic rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.362
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
|Seattle
|000
|001
|00x_1
|4
|0
a-lined out for Serven in the 8th.
E_Serven (1). LOB_Colorado 3, Seattle 6. 2B_Trejo (2). RBIs_Kelenic (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Díaz); Seattle 2 (Pollock, Rodríguez). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Seattle 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Cron. GIDP_Hernández, Rodríguez.
DP_Colorado 2 (Trejo, McMahon, Cron; Trejo, Cron).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davis
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|95
|0.00
|Lamet, L, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|16
|6.43
|Hand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.59
|Lawrence
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.04
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Castillo, W, 2-0
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|91
|0.73
|Topa, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Sewald, S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:19. A_23,585 (47,929).
