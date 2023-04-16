ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30030013
Profar lf401002.204
Bryant dh401002.295
Blackmon rf400003.296
Cron 1b300001.236
McMahon 2b300001.189
Montero 3b300002.310
Castro cf300001.148
Trejo ss301001.316
Serven c200000.333
a-Díaz ph-c100000.362

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2614158
Rodríguez cf400002.239
France 1b210021.328
Suárez 3b401001.292
Raleigh c300011.220
Hernández dh300000.238
Kelenic rf201110.362
Pollock lf300002.125
Wong 2b301001.114
Crawford ss201010.260

Colorado000000000_031
Seattle00000100x_140

a-lined out for Serven in the 8th.

E_Serven (1). LOB_Colorado 3, Seattle 6. 2B_Trejo (2). RBIs_Kelenic (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Díaz); Seattle 2 (Pollock, Rodríguez). RISP_Colorado 0 for 4; Seattle 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Cron. GIDP_Hernández, Rodríguez.

DP_Colorado 2 (Trejo, McMahon, Cron; Trejo, Cron).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davis530035950.00
Lamet, L, 1-12-301120166.43
Hand110001191.59
Lawrence11-300002191.04
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
L.Castillo, W, 2-0720009910.73
Topa, H, 2110001170.00
Sewald, S, 4-4100003163.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hand 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:19. A_23,585 (47,929).

