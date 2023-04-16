|Colorado
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|26
|1
|4
|1
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|France 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Castro cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trejo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Serven c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Seattle
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1
E_Serven (1). DP_Colorado 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Colorado 3, Seattle 6. 2B_Trejo (2).
Hand pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:19. A_23,585 (47,929).
