ColoradoSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30030Totals26141
Profar lf4010Rodríguez cf4000
Bryant dh4010France 1b2100
Blackmon rf4000Suárez 3b4010
Cron 1b3000Raleigh c3000
McMahon 2b3000Hernández dh3000
Montero 3b3000Kelenic rf2011
Castro cf3000Pollock lf3000
Trejo ss3010Wong 2b3010
Serven c2000Crawford ss2010
Díaz ph-c1000

Colorado0000000000
Seattle00000100x1

E_Serven (1). DP_Colorado 2, Seattle 0. LOB_Colorado 3, Seattle 6. 2B_Trejo (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Davis530035
Lamet L,1-12-301120
Hand110001
Lawrence11-300002
Seattle
L.Castillo W,2-0720009
Topa H,2110001
Sewald S,4-4100003

Hand pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:19. A_23,585 (47,929).

