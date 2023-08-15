SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4210141049
Rodríguez cf501012.256
Suárez 3b521113.233
France 1b614300.257
Raleigh c510010.219
T.Hernández rf515300.250
Canzone lf410010.176
Ford dh200000.218
a-Moore ph-dh100001.205
d-Marlowe ph-dh110001.294
Caballero ss422101.227
Rojas 2b411201.222
e-Haggerty ph-2b000000.178

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41815824
Garcia 3b512102.290
Witt Jr. ss421410.277
Massey 2b503200.230
1-Blanco pr-rf000000.250
Perez 1b502100.253
Melendez lf-rf-lf513000.227
Fermin c500000.298
Beaty dh212000.286
b-Velázquez ph-dh310001.267
Waters rf-cf401000.239
Isbel cf211000.239
c-Taylor ph-lf-2b110011.184

Seattle0007001002_10141
Kansas City0000500030_8151

a-struck out for Ford in the 7th. b-struck out for Beaty in the 7th. c-struck out for Isbel in the 7th. d-struck out for Moore in the 9th. e-sacrificed for Rojas in the 10th.

1-ran for Massey in the 9th.

E_Rojas (1), Lyles (1). LOB_Seattle 10, Kansas City 6. 2B_Caballero 2 (8), France (28), T.Hernández (21). HR_Suárez (17), off Lyles; France (10), off Lyles; T.Hernández (18), off Lyles; Rojas (1), off Lyles; Witt Jr. (23), off Hancock. RBIs_Suárez (75), France 3 (49), T.Hernández 3 (63), Caballero (23), Rojas 2 (4), Garcia (40), Witt Jr. 4 (76), Massey 2 (39), Perez (54). SB_Caballero (21). CS_Rodríguez (8), Garcia (4). S_Haggerty.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Suárez, Marlowe 2, Raleigh, Moore); Kansas City 2 (Fermin, Velázquez). RISP_Seattle 4 for 15; Kansas City 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Ford, Canzone, Garcia. GIDP_Canzone, Waters, Fermin.

DP_Seattle 3 (Caballero, Rojas, France; Caballero, France; Caballero, Rojas, France); Kansas City 1 (Massey, Witt Jr., Perez).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hancock595501765.40
Speier, H, 1211-320001133.40
Topa, H, 18120002232.28
Muñoz, W, 3-512-323020422.78
Saucedo, S, 1-110000062.13
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles597613916.30
M.Castillo12-311110324.34
Hearn2-310012283.00
Coleman2-30000288.64
McArthur1200011713.50
Davidson, L, 0-1112111177.36

Inherited runners-scored_Topa 1-0, Muñoz 2-0, Hearn 1-0, Coleman 1-0. IBB_off Davidson (Rodríguez). HBP_M.Castillo (Ford), Davidson (Caballero). WP_Lyles.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.

T_3:24. A_12,759 (38,427).

