|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|10
|14
|10
|4
|9
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Suárez 3b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.233
|France 1b
|6
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.257
|Raleigh c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|T.Hernández rf
|5
|1
|5
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Canzone lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Ford dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|a-Moore ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|d-Marlowe ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Caballero ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|e-Haggerty ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|8
|15
|8
|2
|4
|Garcia 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.277
|Massey 2b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|1-Blanco pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Perez 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Melendez lf-rf-lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Fermin c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Beaty dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Velázquez ph-dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Waters rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Isbel cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|c-Taylor ph-lf-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|Seattle
|000
|700
|100
|2_10
|14
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|050
|003
|0_8
|15
|1
a-struck out for Ford in the 7th. b-struck out for Beaty in the 7th. c-struck out for Isbel in the 7th. d-struck out for Moore in the 9th. e-sacrificed for Rojas in the 10th.
1-ran for Massey in the 9th.
E_Rojas (1), Lyles (1). LOB_Seattle 10, Kansas City 6. 2B_Caballero 2 (8), France (28), T.Hernández (21). HR_Suárez (17), off Lyles; France (10), off Lyles; T.Hernández (18), off Lyles; Rojas (1), off Lyles; Witt Jr. (23), off Hancock. RBIs_Suárez (75), France 3 (49), T.Hernández 3 (63), Caballero (23), Rojas 2 (4), Garcia (40), Witt Jr. 4 (76), Massey 2 (39), Perez (54). SB_Caballero (21). CS_Rodríguez (8), Garcia (4). S_Haggerty.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Suárez, Marlowe 2, Raleigh, Moore); Kansas City 2 (Fermin, Velázquez). RISP_Seattle 4 for 15; Kansas City 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Ford, Canzone, Garcia. GIDP_Canzone, Waters, Fermin.
DP_Seattle 3 (Caballero, Rojas, France; Caballero, France; Caballero, Rojas, France); Kansas City 1 (Massey, Witt Jr., Perez).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hancock
|5
|9
|5
|5
|0
|1
|76
|5.40
|Speier, H, 12
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.40
|Topa, H, 18
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.28
|Muñoz, W, 3-5
|1
|2-3
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|42
|2.78
|Saucedo, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.13
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|5
|9
|7
|6
|1
|3
|91
|6.30
|M.Castillo
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|32
|4.34
|Hearn
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|3.00
|Coleman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|8.64
|McArthur
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|13.50
|Davidson, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|17
|7.36
Inherited runners-scored_Topa 1-0, Muñoz 2-0, Hearn 1-0, Coleman 1-0. IBB_off Davidson (Rodríguez). HBP_M.Castillo (Ford), Davidson (Caballero). WP_Lyles.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.
T_3:24. A_12,759 (38,427).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.