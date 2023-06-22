SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3710119314
Kelenic lf-rf500003.255
Rodríguez cf511001.238
France 1b421101.274
Hernández rf423201.254
Moore lf100001.067
Raleigh c522101.222
Suárez 3b312221.217
Ford dh410102.154
Caballero ss300102.233
Wong 2b312111.167

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3125247
LeMahieu 2b400002.228
Torres dh401001.253
Bauers rf000000.231
Rizzo 1b211021.268
Stanton rf300001.190
Cabrera rf-3b100000.189
Donaldson 3b300000.127
Kiner-Falefa 3b-p111200.237
McKinney lf301010.318
Bader cf400000.248
Higashioka c400002.221
Volpe ss201010.196

Seattle422200000_10110
New York000000002_253

E_Donaldson (1), Germán (2), Rizzo (4). LOB_Seattle 6, New York 6. 2B_Suárez (10). HR_Wong (1), off Germán; France (7), off Germán; Hernández (13), off Germán; Raleigh (10), off Germán; Kiner-Falefa (4), off Flexen. RBIs_Hernández 2 (41), Suárez 2 (41), Ford (6), Wong (10), France (33), Caballero (17), Raleigh (30), Kiner-Falefa 2 (17). SF_Ford, Caballero.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Kelenic, Caballero, Rodríguez); New York 0. RISP_Seattle 3 for 6; New York 0 for 1.

GIDP_Stanton.

DP_Seattle 1 (Wong, Caballero, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woo, W, 1-151-320035935.09
Adcock12-300000120.00
Flexen232212317.71
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán, L, 4-531-3810824935.10
Ramirez22-320005381.69
Abreu210014313.09
Kiner-Falefa100001100.00

Inherited runners-scored_Adcock 2-0. HBP_Germán (France).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:56. A_42,440 (47,309).

