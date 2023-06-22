|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|11
|9
|3
|14
|Kelenic lf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|France 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Moore lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.067
|Raleigh c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.217
|Ford dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.154
|Caballero ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|4
|7
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Torres dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Bauers rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.268
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Cabrera rf-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Kiner-Falefa 3b-p
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.237
|McKinney lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Volpe ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Seattle
|422
|200
|000_10
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|002_2
|5
|3
E_Donaldson (1), Germán (2), Rizzo (4). LOB_Seattle 6, New York 6. 2B_Suárez (10). HR_Wong (1), off Germán; France (7), off Germán; Hernández (13), off Germán; Raleigh (10), off Germán; Kiner-Falefa (4), off Flexen. RBIs_Hernández 2 (41), Suárez 2 (41), Ford (6), Wong (10), France (33), Caballero (17), Raleigh (30), Kiner-Falefa 2 (17). SF_Ford, Caballero.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Kelenic, Caballero, Rodríguez); New York 0. RISP_Seattle 3 for 6; New York 0 for 1.
GIDP_Stanton.
DP_Seattle 1 (Wong, Caballero, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woo, W, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|93
|5.09
|Adcock
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Flexen
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|31
|7.71
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 4-5
|3
|1-3
|8
|10
|8
|2
|4
|93
|5.10
|Ramirez
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|38
|1.69
|Abreu
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|31
|3.09
|Kiner-Falefa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Adcock 2-0. HBP_Germán (France).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:56. A_42,440 (47,309).
