abrhbiabrhbi
Totals3710119Totals31252
Kelenic lf-rf5000LeMahieu 2b4000
Rodríguez cf5110Torres dh4010
France 1b4211Bauers rf0000
Hernández rf4232Rizzo 1b2110
Moore lf1000Stanton rf3000
Raleigh c5221Cabrera rf-3b1000
Suárez 3b3122Donaldson 3b3000
Ford dh4101Kner-Falefa 3b-p1112
Caballero ss3001McKinney lf3010
Wong 2b3121Bader cf4000
Higashioka c4000
Volpe ss2010

Seattle42220000010
New York0000000022

E_Donaldson (1), Germán (2), Rizzo (4). DP_Seattle 1, New York 0. LOB_Seattle 6, New York 6. 2B_Suárez (10). HR_Wong (1), France (7), Hernández (13), Raleigh (10), Kiner-Falefa (4). SF_Ford (1), Caballero (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Woo W,1-151-320035
Adcock12-300000
Flexen232212
New York
Germán L,4-531-3810824
Ramirez22-320005
Abreu210014
Kiner-Falefa100001

HBP_Germán (France).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:56. A_42,440 (47,309).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

