|Seattle
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|10
|11
|9
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Kelenic lf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Torres dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|France 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Bauers rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Moore lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Cabrera rf-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ford dh
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Kner-Falefa 3b-p
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Caballero ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|McKinney lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Volpe ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Seattle
|422
|200
|000
|—
|10
|New York
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
E_Donaldson (1), Germán (2), Rizzo (4). DP_Seattle 1, New York 0. LOB_Seattle 6, New York 6. 2B_Suárez (10). HR_Wong (1), France (7), Hernández (13), Raleigh (10), Kiner-Falefa (4). SF_Ford (1), Caballero (3).
|3
|8
|10
|8
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Germán (France).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:56. A_42,440 (47,309).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.