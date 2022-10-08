|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|10
|13
|9
|4
|14
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|France 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Suárez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.444
|Raleigh c
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|Haniger rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Frazier 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.444
|Santana dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.250
|1-Trammell pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Kelenic lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Moore ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.143
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|8
|4
|8
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Bradley Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.125
|Kirk dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.375
|Hernández rf
|4
|3
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.250
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.429
|Jansen c
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.375
|Merrifield lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Espinal 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Seattle
|000
|014
|041_10
|13
|0
|Toronto
|021
|140
|100_9
|12
|1
a-struck out for Kelenic in the 6th.
1-ran for Santana in the 9th.
E_Espinal (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Toronto 8. 2B_Santana (1), Suárez (2), Crawford (1), Raleigh (1), Frazier (1), Kirk (1), Espinal (1), Bichette (1), Jansen (1). HR_Santana (1), off Mayza; Hernández 2 (2), off Ray. RBIs_Kelenic (1), Santana 3 (3), Raleigh (3), Crawford 3 (3), Frazier (1), Hernández 4 (4), Guerrero Jr. (1), Chapman (1), Jansen 2 (2). SB_Hernández (1), Bichette (1). SF_Kelenic, Chapman.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (France, Crawford 2, Haniger, Rodríguez); Toronto 4 (Kirk, Espinal 3). RISP_Seattle 6 for 16; Toronto 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Merrifield.
DP_Seattle 1 (France, Crawford, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|56
|12.00
|Brash
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Sewald
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|22
|54.00
|D.Castillo
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Festa
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|6.75
|Murfee
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Muñoz, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
|Kirby, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|7
|95
|6.35
|Mayza
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|5.40
|García, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Bass
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|Inf
|Romano, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|29
|10.80
|Cimber
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|11
|0.00
Bass pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_D.Castillo 2-0, Murfee 1-1, Mayza 3-3, Romano 2-2, Cimber 1-0. IBB_off Sewald (Guerrero Jr.), off Romano (Rodríguez), off Cimber (Santana). HBP_Sewald (Hernández), D.Castillo (Merrifield). WP_Mayza. PB_Raleigh (0).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Andy Fletcher; Right, Lance Barrett; Left, Roberto Ortiz.
T_4:13. A_47,156 (53,506).
