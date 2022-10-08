SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4010139414
Rodríguez cf400011.143
France 1b511001.200
Suárez 3b522003.444
Raleigh c433111.500
Haniger rf511002.222
Frazier 2b523100.444
Santana dh412312.250
1-Trammell pr-dh000000---
Kelenic lf100101.000
a-Moore ph-lf200012.000
Crawford ss501301.143

TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37912848
Springer cf400003.286
Bradley Jr. cf100001.000
Bichette ss411011.250
Guerrero Jr. 1b411110.125
Kirk dh422010.375
Hernández rf432400.250
Chapman 3b301111.429
Jansen c503202.375
Merrifield lf200000.200
Tapia lf200000.000
Espinal 2b422000.500

Seattle000014041_10130
Toronto021140100_9121

a-struck out for Kelenic in the 6th.

1-ran for Santana in the 9th.

E_Espinal (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Toronto 8. 2B_Santana (1), Suárez (2), Crawford (1), Raleigh (1), Frazier (1), Kirk (1), Espinal (1), Bichette (1), Jansen (1). HR_Santana (1), off Mayza; Hernández 2 (2), off Ray. RBIs_Kelenic (1), Santana 3 (3), Raleigh (3), Crawford 3 (3), Frazier (1), Hernández 4 (4), Guerrero Jr. (1), Chapman (1), Jansen 2 (2). SB_Hernández (1), Bichette (1). SF_Kelenic, Chapman.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (France, Crawford 2, Haniger, Rodríguez); Toronto 4 (Kirk, Espinal 3). RISP_Seattle 6 for 16; Toronto 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr.. GIDP_Merrifield.

DP_Seattle 1 (France, Crawford, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray3644045612.00
Brash100001150.00
Sewald2-3344212254.00
D.Castillo1-30000070.00
Festa11-311100206.75
Murfee2-320000170.00
Muñoz, W, 1-0100011220.00
Kirby, S, 1-1100011260.00
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman52-354417956.35
Mayza2-311102155.40
García, H, 12-30000180.00
Bass03330013Inf
Romano, L, 0-1, BS, 0-112-3422142910.80
Cimber1-300020110.00

Bass pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_D.Castillo 2-0, Murfee 1-1, Mayza 3-3, Romano 2-2, Cimber 1-0. IBB_off Sewald (Guerrero Jr.), off Romano (Rodríguez), off Cimber (Santana). HBP_Sewald (Hernández), D.Castillo (Merrifield). WP_Mayza. PB_Raleigh (0).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Knight; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Andy Fletcher; Right, Lance Barrett; Left, Roberto Ortiz.

T_4:13. A_47,156 (53,506).

