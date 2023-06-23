|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|13
|17
|13
|5
|10
|Kelenic lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.254
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.237
|France 1b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Ford 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Hernández rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Raleigh dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Suárez 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.224
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.169
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.232
|Caballero ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|1
|7
|Henderson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Lester p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Bemboom c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|a-McKenna ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|b-Ortiz ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Seattle
|014
|100
|070_13
|17
|2
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|100_1
|3
|1
a-singled for Hicks in the 8th. b-grounded out for Frazier in the 8th.
E_Kelenic (2), Suárez (4), Hicks (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Baltimore 2. 2B_Suárez (11), Murphy (9). HR_Murphy (3), off Gibson; Hernández (14), off Gillaspie; Santander (12), off Gilbert. RBIs_Murphy 3 (7), Suárez 3 (44), Wong (11), Hernández 2 (43), Kelenic (35), Rodríguez (40), France (34), Raleigh (31), Santander (43). SB_Hicks (3), Caballero (11). SF_Murphy, Wong.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Kelenic, Rodríguez 2, Ford); Baltimore 1 (Frazier). RISP_Seattle 7 for 15; Baltimore 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Wong. GIDP_Raleigh, Ortiz, Rutschman.
DP_Seattle 2 (Caballero, France; Wong, Ford); Baltimore 1 (Urías, Frazier, O'Hearn).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, W, 5-4
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|94
|4.07
|Topa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.07
|Saucedo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.79
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 8-5
|3
|7
|5
|5
|3
|4
|86
|4.30
|Gillaspie
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|35
|6.00
|Pérez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|5.13
|Akin
|2-3
|6
|7
|6
|1
|0
|38
|6.55
|Baker
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.15
|Lester
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Baker 2-2. WP_Akin.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_2:56. A_16,234 (45,971).
