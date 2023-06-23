SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals41131713510
Kelenic lf511113.254
Rodríguez cf511113.237
France 1b423111.281
Ford 1b100000.150
Hernández rf533201.260
Raleigh dh522100.226
Suárez 3b523301.224
Wong 2b401100.169
Murphy c412301.232
Caballero ss311020.235

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2913117
Henderson dh200011.239
Lester p100000.182
Rutschman c300001.269
Bemboom c100001.000
Santander rf411101.260
O'Hearn 1b300001.330
Hays lf301000.323
Hicks cf200000.310
a-McKenna ph-cf101000.240
Frazier 2b200000.221
b-Ortiz ph-2b100000.212
Urías 3b300002.262
Mateo ss300000.221

Seattle014100070_13172
Baltimore000000100_131

a-singled for Hicks in the 8th. b-grounded out for Frazier in the 8th.

E_Kelenic (2), Suárez (4), Hicks (1). LOB_Seattle 8, Baltimore 2. 2B_Suárez (11), Murphy (9). HR_Murphy (3), off Gibson; Hernández (14), off Gillaspie; Santander (12), off Gilbert. RBIs_Murphy 3 (7), Suárez 3 (44), Wong (11), Hernández 2 (43), Kelenic (35), Rodríguez (40), France (34), Raleigh (31), Santander (43). SB_Hicks (3), Caballero (11). SF_Murphy, Wong.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Kelenic, Rodríguez 2, Ford); Baltimore 1 (Frazier). RISP_Seattle 7 for 15; Baltimore 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Wong. GIDP_Raleigh, Ortiz, Rutschman.

DP_Seattle 2 (Caballero, France; Wong, Ford); Baltimore 1 (Urías, Frazier, O'Hearn).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, W, 5-4721115944.07
Topa11000183.07
Saucedo100001152.79
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, L, 8-5375534864.30
Gillaspie211102356.00
Pérez210003325.13
Akin2-367610386.55
Baker1-310000124.15
Lester110011180.00

Inherited runners-scored_Baker 2-2. WP_Akin.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_2:56. A_16,234 (45,971).

