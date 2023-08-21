|Seattle
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|42
|14
|15
|12
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|1
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Suárez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Caballero 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Robert Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Thompson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|5
|3
|3
|6
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|O'Keefe ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Remillard 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Canzone lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Sheets 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marlowe cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ford dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Colás rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas 2b-3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Sosa 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|500
|022
|041
|—
|14
|Chicago
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
E_Rojas (2), Grandal (4), Colás (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Raleigh (19), France (30), Rojas (2), Andrus (15), Jiménez (15), Benintendi (28), Colás (7). HR_Raleigh 2 (24), Hernández (19), Canzone (2). SB_Marlowe (4), Benintendi (13).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Castillo W,10-7
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Bazardo
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McCaughan
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Chicago
|Toussaint L,1-5
|4
|7
|7
|7
|4
|3
|Banks
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Honeywell Jr.
|2
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Ramsey
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
Toussaint pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Banks (France), Honeywell Jr. (Caballero). WP_Toussaint, Ramsey.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:45. A_15,275 (40,241).
