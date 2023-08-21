SeattleChicago
Crawford ss4200Andrus ss5120
Suárez 3b3220Benintendi lf4020
Caballero 2b1011Robert Jr. cf3000
France 1b5220Thompson cf1000
Raleigh c5336Jiménez dh3011
O'Keefe ph-c1000Moncada 3b3010
Hernández rf5123Remillard 3b1000
Canzone lf5111Sheets 1b4000
Marlowe cf4110Grandal c4010
Ford dh4000Colás rf4110
Rojas 2b-3b5231Sosa 2b4000

Seattle50002204114
Chicago1000000012

E_Rojas (2), Grandal (4), Colás (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Raleigh (19), France (30), Rojas (2), Andrus (15), Jiménez (15), Benintendi (28), Colás (7). HR_Raleigh 2 (24), Hernández (19), Canzone (2). SB_Marlowe (4), Benintendi (13).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Castillo W,10-7751109
Bazardo120012
McCaughan111003
Chicago
Toussaint L,1-5477743
Banks232202
Honeywell Jr.234412
Ramsey121101

Toussaint pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Banks (France), Honeywell Jr. (Caballero). WP_Toussaint, Ramsey.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:45. A_15,275 (40,241).

