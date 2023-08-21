SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4214151258
Crawford ss420021.263
Suárez 3b322010.233
Caballero 2b101100.240
France 1b522000.256
Raleigh c533601.225
a-O'Keefe ph-c100001.143
Hernández rf512303.255
Canzone lf511100.234
Marlowe cf411010.268
Ford dh400012.214
Rojas 2b-3b523100.256

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36281114
Andrus ss512002.241
Benintendi lf402002.274
Robert Jr. cf300001.268
Thompson cf100001.174
Jiménez dh301111.278
Moncada 3b301000.228
Remillard 3b100001.264
Sheets 1b400002.214
Grandal c401002.235
Colás rf411001.217
Sosa 2b400001.148

Seattle500022041_14151
Chicago100000001_282

a-struck out for Raleigh in the 9th.

E_Rojas (2), Grandal (4), Colás (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Raleigh (19), France (30), Rojas (2), Andrus (15), Jiménez (15), Benintendi (28), Colás (7). HR_Raleigh (23), off Toussaint; Hernández (19), off Toussaint; Raleigh (24), off Honeywell Jr.; Canzone (2), off Honeywell Jr.. RBIs_Raleigh 6 (61), Rojas (5), Hernández 3 (69), Canzone (3), Caballero (24), Jiménez (51). SB_Marlowe (4), Benintendi (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Hernández, Crawford, Canzone); Chicago 6 (Robert Jr., Andrus, Remillard 2, Moncada, Colás). RISP_Seattle 7 for 16; Chicago 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Canzone, Crawford.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo, W, 10-7751109953.15
Bazardo120012264.50
McCaughan111003245.40
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Toussaint, L, 1-5477743965.33
Banks232202285.23
Honeywell Jr.2344124211.12
Ramsey121101174.91

HBP_Banks (France), Honeywell Jr. (Caballero). WP_Toussaint, Ramsey.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:45. A_15,275 (40,241).

