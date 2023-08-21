|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|14
|15
|12
|5
|8
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Suárez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Caballero 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|France 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Raleigh c
|5
|3
|3
|6
|0
|1
|.225
|a-O'Keefe ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.255
|Canzone lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Marlowe cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Ford dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Rojas 2b-3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|1
|1
|14
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Robert Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Thompson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Remillard 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Sheets 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Colás rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Sosa 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Seattle
|500
|022
|041_14
|15
|1
|Chicago
|100
|000
|001_2
|8
|2
a-struck out for Raleigh in the 9th.
E_Rojas (2), Grandal (4), Colás (5). LOB_Seattle 8, Chicago 8. 2B_Raleigh (19), France (30), Rojas (2), Andrus (15), Jiménez (15), Benintendi (28), Colás (7). HR_Raleigh (23), off Toussaint; Hernández (19), off Toussaint; Raleigh (24), off Honeywell Jr.; Canzone (2), off Honeywell Jr.. RBIs_Raleigh 6 (61), Rojas (5), Hernández 3 (69), Canzone (3), Caballero (24), Jiménez (51). SB_Marlowe (4), Benintendi (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Hernández, Crawford, Canzone); Chicago 6 (Robert Jr., Andrus, Remillard 2, Moncada, Colás). RISP_Seattle 7 for 16; Chicago 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Canzone, Crawford.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 10-7
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|9
|95
|3.15
|Bazardo
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|4.50
|McCaughan
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|24
|5.40
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint, L, 1-5
|4
|7
|7
|7
|4
|3
|96
|5.33
|Banks
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|5.23
|Honeywell Jr.
|2
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|42
|11.12
|Ramsey
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.91
HBP_Banks (France), Honeywell Jr. (Caballero). WP_Toussaint, Ramsey.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:45. A_15,275 (40,241).
