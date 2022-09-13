Denver3100316
Seattle7100017

First Quarter

Sea_Dissly 38 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:26.

Den_FG McManus 30, 6:55.

Second Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 49, 7:20.

Den_Jeudy 67 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 5:48.

Sea_Parkinson 25 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:24.

Den_FG McManus 40, :00.

Fourth Quarter

Den_FG McManus 26, 6:13.

A_68,965.

DenSea
First downs2019
Total Net Yards433253
Rushes-yards20-10319-76
Passing330177
Punt Returns1-30-0
Kickoff Returns3-513-77
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int29-42-023-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-102-18
Punts1-36.02-50.5
Fumbles-Lost2-23-1
Penalties-Yards12-1065-77
Time of Possession33:3926:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, Gordon 12-58, J.Williams 7-43, Wilson 1-2. Seattle, Penny 12-60, G.Smith 6-14, Homer 1-2.

PASSING_Denver, Wilson 29-42-0-340. Seattle, G.Smith 23-28-0-195.

RECEIVING_Denver, J.Williams 11-65, Okwuegbunam 5-33, Jeudy 4-102, Sutton 4-72, Beck 2-52, Gordon 2-14, Boone 1-2. Seattle, Metcalf 7-36, Dissly 3-43, Lockett 3-28, Fant 3-16, Parkinson 2-43, Goodwin 2-22, Penny 2-7, Eskridge 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 64.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

