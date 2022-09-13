|Denver
|3
|10
|0
|3
|—
|16
|Seattle
|7
|10
|0
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Sea_Dissly 38 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:26.
Den_FG McManus 30, 6:55.
Second Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 49, 7:20.
Den_Jeudy 67 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 5:48.
Sea_Parkinson 25 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:24.
Den_FG McManus 40, :00.
Fourth Quarter
Den_FG McManus 26, 6:13.
A_68,965.
|Den
|Sea
|First downs
|20
|19
|Total Net Yards
|433
|253
|Rushes-yards
|20-103
|19-76
|Passing
|330
|177
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-51
|3-77
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-42-0
|23-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-10
|2-18
|Punts
|1-36.0
|2-50.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-106
|5-77
|Time of Possession
|33:39
|26:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Denver, Gordon 12-58, J.Williams 7-43, Wilson 1-2. Seattle, Penny 12-60, G.Smith 6-14, Homer 1-2.
PASSING_Denver, Wilson 29-42-0-340. Seattle, G.Smith 23-28-0-195.
RECEIVING_Denver, J.Williams 11-65, Okwuegbunam 5-33, Jeudy 4-102, Sutton 4-72, Beck 2-52, Gordon 2-14, Boone 1-2. Seattle, Metcalf 7-36, Dissly 3-43, Lockett 3-28, Fant 3-16, Parkinson 2-43, Goodwin 2-22, Penny 2-7, Eskridge 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 64.
