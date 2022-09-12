|Denver
|3
|10
|0
|3
|—
|16
|Seattle
|7
|10
|0
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Sea_Dissly 38 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 11:26. Drive: 7 plays, 70 yards, 3:34. Key Plays: Dallas kick return to Seattle 30; G.Smith 17 pass to Lockett on 3rd-and-3. Seattle 7, Denver 0.
Den_FG McManus 30, 6:55. Drive: 10 plays, 77 yards, 4:31. Key Plays: Washington kick return to Denver 11; Wilson 25 pass to Beck; Wilson 27 pass to Beck; J.Williams 10 run; Wilson 6 pass to Gordon on 3rd-and-10. Seattle 7, Denver 3.
Second Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 49, 7:20. Drive: 9 plays, 48 yards, 5:54. Key Plays: G.Smith 3 pass to Penny on 3rd-and-1; Penny 26 run; G.Smith 6 pass to Goodwin on 3rd-and-26. Seattle 10, Denver 3.
Den_Jeudy 67 pass from Wilson (McManus kick), 5:48. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:46. Denver 10, Seattle 10.
Sea_Parkinson 25 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 2:24. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:10. Key Plays: G.Smith 16 pass to Goodwin; G.Smith 18 pass to Parkinson. Seattle 17, Denver 10.
Den_FG McManus 40, :00. Drive: 10 plays, 57 yards, 2:24. Key Plays: Washington kick return to Denver 21; J.Williams 10 run; Wilson 13 pass to J.Williams; Wilson 30 pass to Sutton on 3rd-and-8; Wilson 10 pass to J.Williams on 3rd-and-18. Seattle 17, Denver 13.
Fourth Quarter
Den_FG McManus 26, 6:13. Drive: 15 plays, 72 yards, 6:37. Key Plays: Wilson 17 pass to Sutton on 3rd-and-4; Wilson 18 pass to Jeudy; Wilson 14 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-2; Wilson 6 pass to J.Williams on 3rd-and-3. Seattle 17, Denver 16.
A_68,965.
|Den
|Sea
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|19
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|13
|9
|Penalty
|2
|7
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-15
|6-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|433
|253
|Total Plays
|64
|49
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|103
|76
|Rushes
|20
|19
|Avg per rush
|5.15
|4.0
|NET YARDS PASSING
|330
|177
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-10
|2-18
|Gross-Yds passing
|340
|195
|Completed-Att.
|29-42
|23-28
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.5
|5.9
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-3-1
|4-3-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|1-36.0
|2-50.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|54
|77
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-51
|3-77
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|12-106
|5-77
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-2
|3-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:39
|26:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Denver, Gordon 12-58, J.Williams 7-43, Wilson 1-2. Seattle, Penny 12-60, G.Smith 6-14, Homer 1-2.
PASSING_Denver, Wilson 29-42-0-340. Seattle, G.Smith 23-28-0-195.
RECEIVING_Denver, J.Williams 11-65, Okwuegbunam 5-33, Jeudy 4-102, Sutton 4-72, Beck 2-52, Gordon 2-14, Boone 1-2. Seattle, Metcalf 7-36, Dissly 3-43, Lockett 3-28, Fant 3-16, Parkinson 2-43, Goodwin 2-22, Penny 2-7, Eskridge 1-0.
PUNT RETURNS_Denver, Washington 1-3. Seattle, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Denver, Washington 3-51. Seattle, Dallas 3-77.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Denver, Darby 5-1-0, Chubb 4-2-2, Singleton 3-6-0, D.Jones 3-1-0, Surtain 3-1-0, Griffith 3-0-0, Simmons 2-7-0, Jackson 2-1-0, K.Williams 2-0-0, Browning 1-0-0, Cooper 1-0-0, Dr.Jones 1-0-0, Sutton 1-0-0, D.Williams 0-2-0, Gregory 0-1-0, Purcell 0-1-0, Sterns 0-1-0. Seattle, Brooks 10-2-0, Barton 8-2-1, J.Jones 4-3-0, M.Jackson 4-0-0, Nwosu 3-4-1, Diggs 3-3-0, Coleman 3-2-0, J.Adams 3-0-0, Harris 1-2-0, Jefferson 1-1-0, Ford 1-0-0, S.Jones 1-0-0, Mone 1-0-0, G.Smith 1-0-0, Woods 1-0-0, Woolen 1-0-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Denver, None. Seattle, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 64.
OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Lo Van Pham, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.
