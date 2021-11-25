|Carolina
First Period_1, Carolina, Smith 2 (DeAngelo), 18:32.
Second Period_2, Seattle, McCann 8 (Gourde, Dunn), 4:16 (pp).
Third Period_3, Seattle, Johansson 2, 16:52.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 9-16-11_36. Seattle 7-9-6_22.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Seattle 1 of 4.
Goalies_Carolina, Andersen 11-3-0 (22 shots-20 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 6-8-1 (36-35).
A_17,151 (17,100). T_2:30.
Referees_Corey Syvret, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Travis Gawryletz.