|Charlotte FC
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Seattle
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_1, Charlotte FC, Bender, 2, 21st minute.
Second Half_2, Seattle, Morris, 3 (Roldan), 72nd; 3, Seattle, Ruidiaz, 3, 80th.
Goalies_Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland.
Yellow Cards_Mora, Charlotte FC, 35th; Shinyashiki, Charlotte FC, 47th; Morris, Seattle, 87th; Tolo, Seattle, 90th+3.
Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Mike Rottersman, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.
Lineups
Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Guzman Corujo, Jaylin Lindsey, Christian Makoun, Joseph Mora (Christian Fuchs, 81st); Jordy Alcivar, Benjamin Bender (Sergio Ruiz, 81st), Brandt Bronico; McKinze Gaines (Kamil Jozwiak, 65th), Daniel Rios (Cristian Ortiz, 81st), Andre Shinyashiki (Kerwin Vargas, 65th).
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Nouhou Tolo; Nicolas Lodeiro, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnak (Kelyn Rowe, 87th), Obed Vargas (Fredy Montero, 62nd); Jordan Morris (Jimmy Medranda, 87th), Raul Ruidiaz.
