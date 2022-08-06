Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34171013
Ward rf402000.275
Ohtani dh400001.254
Rengifo 2b400002.277
Adell lf411002.232
Walsh 1b401003.229
Suzuki c402000.200
Moniak cf401101.200
Rojas 3b300001.100
Velazquez ss300003.174

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2724267
Frazier 2b300001.248
France 1b311211.307
Winker lf101030.229
Santana dh400000.204
Suárez 3b400002.230
Crawford ss400001.259
Lamb rf300011.250
Haggerty rf000000.291
Raleigh c201010.203
Kelenic cf311001.136

Los Angeles010000000_170
Seattle00200000x_241

E_Crawford (10). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Adell (7), Suzuki (4). HR_France (14), off Barria. RBIs_Moniak (2), France 2 (56). SB_Kelenic (5). CS_Adell (2). S_Frazier.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Moniak, Velazquez 2); Seattle 3 (Santana 2, Kelenic). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 7; Seattle 1 for 4.

DP_Seattle 1 (Raleigh, Suárez, Raleigh).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Barria, L, 1-242-332243762.65
Mayers31-310024694.50
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, W, 3-3661108803.40
Festa, H, 52-310001103.58
Muñoz, H, 1411-300003162.93
Swanson, S, 3-410000161.07

Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 3-0, Muñoz 1-0. HBP_Kirby (Rojas). WP_Barria(2), Kirby.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:48. A_41,507 (47,929).

