|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|0
|13
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Adell lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Moniak cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|2
|4
|2
|6
|7
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|France 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.307
|Winker lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.229
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Lamb rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Haggerty rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Kelenic cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000_1
|7
|0
|Seattle
|002
|000
|00x_2
|4
|1
E_Crawford (10). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Seattle 8. 2B_Adell (7), Suzuki (4). HR_France (14), off Barria. RBIs_Moniak (2), France 2 (56). SB_Kelenic (5). CS_Adell (2). S_Frazier.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Moniak, Velazquez 2); Seattle 3 (Santana 2, Kelenic). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 7; Seattle 1 for 4.
DP_Seattle 1 (Raleigh, Suárez, Raleigh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria, L, 1-2
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|3
|76
|2.65
|Mayers
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|69
|4.50
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, W, 3-3
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|8
|80
|3.40
|Festa, H, 5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.58
|Muñoz, H, 14
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.93
|Swanson, S, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.07
Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 3-0, Muñoz 1-0. HBP_Kirby (Rojas). WP_Barria(2), Kirby.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:48. A_41,507 (47,929).
