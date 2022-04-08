SeattleMinnesota
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31252Totals29141
Frazier 2b5000Buxton cf4000
France 1b2110Correa ss4010
Winker lf4020Polanco 2b3000
Haniger rf4112Urshela 3b3111
Suárez 3b4000Arraez ph1010
Kelenic dh4000Gordon pr0000
Rodríguez cf4000Sanó 1b3000
Crawford ss2000Kirilloff lf4000
Raleigh c2010Sánchez dh4000
Jeffers c2010
Kepler rf1000

Seattle2000000002
Minnesota0001000001

DP_Seattle 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Seattle 10, Minnesota 6. HR_Haniger (1), Urshela (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Ray W,1-0731145
Sewald H,1100000
Steckenrider S,1-1110001
Minnesota
Ryan L,0-1422244
Duran220014
Alcala110010
Coulombe200013

HBP_Ryan (France), Ray (Kepler). WP_Duran.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:53. A_35,462 (38,544).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you