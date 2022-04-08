|Seattle
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kelenic dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kirilloff lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
DP_Seattle 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Seattle 10, Minnesota 6. HR_Haniger (1), Urshela (1).
HBP_Ryan (France), Ray (Kepler). WP_Duran.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_2:53. A_35,462 (38,544).
