SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31252711
Frazier 2b500000.000
France 1b211021.500
Winker lf402010.500
Haniger rf411201.250
Suárez 3b400003.000
Kelenic dh400002.000
Rodríguez cf400002.000
Crawford ss200021.000
Raleigh c201021.500

MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2914146
Buxton cf400002.000
Correa ss401000.250
Polanco 2b300010.000
Urshela 3b311100.333
a-Arraez ph1010001.000
1-Gordon pr000000---
Sanó 1b300011.000
Kirilloff lf400003.000
Sánchez dh400000.000
Jeffers c201010.500
Kepler rf100010.000

Seattle200000000_250
Minnesota000100000_140

a-singled for Urshela in the 9th.

1-ran for Arraez in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 10, Minnesota 6. HR_Haniger (1), off Ryan; Urshela (1), off Ray. RBIs_Haniger 2 (2), Urshela (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Suárez 2, Frazier, Kelenic 2); Minnesota 1 (Correa 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 8; Minnesota 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Haniger. GIDP_Haniger, Correa, Urshela.

DP_Seattle 2 (Frazier, France; Frazier, Crawford, France); Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Polanco, Sanó).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray, W, 1-0731145961.29
Sewald, H, 1100000130.00
Steckenrider, S, 1-1110001230.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, L, 0-1422244704.50
Duran220014310.00
Alcala110010130.00
Coulombe200013270.00

HBP_Ryan (France), Ray (Kepler). WP_Duran.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_2:53. A_35,462 (38,544).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

