|Dallas
|0
|7
|7
|0
|—
|14
|Seattle
|3
|14
|0
|5
|—
|22
First Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 57, 4:19. Drive: 7 plays, 58 yards, 3:43. Key Plays: G.Smith 28 pass to Bobo; Charbonnet 29 run. Seattle 3, Dallas 0.
Second Quarter
Dal_Dowdle 6 pass from Rush (Aubrey kick), 11:31. Drive: 18 plays, 80 yards, 7:48. Key Plays: Vaughn kick return to Dallas 20; Rush 15 pass to Tolbert on 3rd-and-4; Rush 8 pass to Ja.Brooks on 4th-and-4; Rush 11 pass to Turpin on 3rd-and-6; Rush 5 pass to Tolbert on 3rd-and-5. Dallas 7, Seattle 3.
Sea_Dallas 1 run (Myers kick), 8:55. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:36. Key Play: Lock 48 pass to Smith-Njigba. Seattle 10, Dallas 7.
Sea_S.Thompson 1 run (Myers kick), 2:35. Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 3:01. Key Plays: Lock 21 pass to N.Fant; Lock 32 pass to C.Thompson; Lock 11 pass to Mabry. Seattle 17, Dallas 7.
Third Quarter
Dal_Vaughn 14 run (Aubrey kick), 11:39. Drive: 7 plays, 71 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Dowdle kick return to Dallas 29; Grier 27 pass to Drummond; Grier 10 pass to Schoonmaker; Grier 12 pass to Schoonmaker on 3rd-and-2; Grier 10 pass to McKeon. Seattle 17, Dallas 14.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_FG Myers 36, 9:38. Drive: 11 plays, 62 yards, 4:34. Key Plays: T.Brown 20 interception return to Seattle 20; Ahlers 15 pass to Lindsey; S.Thompson 29 run on 3rd-and-15. Seattle 20, Dallas 14.
Sea_safety, 8:05. Drive: 5 plays, -2 yards, 1:33. Key Play: Davis kick return to Dallas 21. Seattle 22, Dallas 14.
A_68,458.
|Dal
|Sea
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|17
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|13
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-13
|4-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|0-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|293
|358
|Total Plays
|62
|58
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|6.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|94
|141
|Rushes
|26
|31
|Avg per rush
|3.615
|4.548
|NET YARDS PASSING
|199
|217
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-33
|2-9
|Gross-Yds passing
|232
|226
|Completed-Att.
|22-32
|17-25
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.528
|8.037
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-3-3
|5-2-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-39.6
|3-51.667
|Punts blocked
|1
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|81
|63
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|2-27
|Kickoff Returns
|4-81
|1-16
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-20
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-60
|8-62
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|29:40
|30:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Dowdle 8-38, Davis 8-32, Vaughn 5-14, Grier 2-7, Luepke 3-3. Seattle, S.Thompson 11-50, Ahlers 7-42, Charbonnet 3-31, Taulapapa 3-10, Dallas 5-9, G.Smith 1-2, Lindsey 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Dallas, Grier 13-18-1-136, Rush 9-14-0-96. Seattle, Lock 5-6-0-119, Ahlers 7-13-0-61, G.Smith 5-6-0-46.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Tolbert 4-66, Drummond 2-42, Schoonmaker 2-22, Turpin 2-17, Dowdle 2-9, Houston 1-22, Cropper 1-19, McKeon 1-10, J.Brooks 1-8, Hendershot 1-7, Stephens 1-6, T.Johnson 1-5, Fant 1-2, Vaughn 1-(minus 1), S.Fehoko 1-(minus 2). Seattle, Smith-Njigba 3-58, Lindsey 3-36, Bobo 2-43, Hebert 2-15, C.Thompson 1-32, Fant 1-21, Mabry 1-11, Dissly 1-8, Lockett 1-6, Charbonnet 1-1, S.Thompson 1-(minus 5).
PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Cropper 1-0. Seattle, Lindsey 1-27, Dallas 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, Vaughn 2-38, Dowdle 1-23, Davis 1-20. Seattle, Lindsey 1-16.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, Thomas 6-2-0, Cox 4-3-0, Harper 3-3-0, Bell 3-1-0, Clark 3-1-0, Butler 3-0-0, Mukuamu 2-2-0, Land 2-1-1, Williams 2-0-1, Banogu 2-0-0, Redwine 2-0-0, Scott 2-0-0, Joseph 1-2-0, Overshown 1-2-0, Wheat 1-1-0, Coyle 1-0-0, Fowler 1-0-0, Gallimore 1-0-0, Mandell 1-0-0, Bland 0-1-0, M.Brooks 0-1-0, V.Fehoko 0-1-0, Golston 0-1-0, Odighizuwa 0-1-0. Seattle, O'Connell 4-3-0, T.Brown 4-1-0, T.Smith 3-4-1, Rhattigan 3-2-0, M.Adams 3-0-1, Jackson 3-0-0, Bryant 2-2-0, Burr-Kirven 2-1-0, Sutherland 1-4-0, Bell 1-2-0, Perry 1-2-0, Gotel 1-1-0, Mafe 1-1-0, Je.Reed 1-1-0, Sykes 1-1-0, D.Hall 1-0-1, Ja.Reed 1-0-1, Boykin 1-0-0, Ch.Young 1-0-0, D.Bush 0-4-0, Burns 0-3-0, Ferguson 0-1-0, Love 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, None. Seattle, T.Brown 1-20.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Seattle, Myers 43.
OFFICIALS_Referee Alan Eck, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Robin DeLorenzo, FJ John Jenkins, SJ Dale Shaw, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Denise Crudup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.