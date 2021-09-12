|Seattle
|7
|14
|0
|7
|—
|28
|Indianapolis
|3
|7
|0
|6
|—
|16
First Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 21, 5:44. Drive: 15 plays, 72 yards, 9:19. Key Plays: Wentz 10 pass to Strachan on 3rd-and-4; Wentz 10 pass to Hines; Wentz 7 pass to J.Taylor on 3rd-and-10. Indianapolis 3, Seattle 0.
Sea_Lockett 23 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 1:31. Drive: 10 plays, 81 yards, 4:15. Key Plays: Dallas kick return to Seattle 19; Wilson 11 run on 3rd-and-9; Carson 33 run on 3rd-and-1. Seattle 6, Indianapolis 3.
Second Quarter
Sea_Everett 9 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 11:27. Drive: 7 plays, 61 yards, 3:28. Key Plays: Wilson 11 pass to Everett; Wilson 22 pass to Dissly. Seattle 13, Indianapolis 3.
Ind_Pascal 10 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 7:10. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 4:18. Key Plays: Rodgers kick return to Indianapolis 32; Wentz 24 pass to Campbell; J.Taylor 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Wentz 10 pass to J.Taylor; Wentz 14 pass to Pittman. Seattle 14, Indianapolis 9.
Sea_Lockett 69 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :51. Drive: 6 plays, 83 yards, 2:19. Key Plays: Eskridge 13 run; Wilson 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Seattle 20, Indianapolis 10.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_Metcalf 15 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 6:45. Drive: 7 plays, 73 yards, 3:15. Key Play: Wilson 30 pass to Metcalf. Seattle 27, Indianapolis 10.
Ind_Pascal 11 pass from Wentz, 2:12. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Wentz 13 pass to J.Taylor; Wentz 16 pass to Pascal; J.Taylor 12 run. Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16.
A_63,347.
|Sea
|Ind
|FIRST DOWNS
|18
|23
|Rushing
|6
|8
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|0
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-9
|5-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|381
|336
|Total Plays
|53
|71
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|4.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|140
|113
|Rushes
|27
|30
|Avg per rush
|5.185
|3.767
|NET YARDS PASSING
|241
|223
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-13
|3-28
|Gross-Yds passing
|254
|251
|Completed-Att.
|18-23
|25-38
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|9.269
|5.439
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-4-3
|4-3-2
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-37.0
|4-46.75
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|37
|48
|Punt Returns
|2-15
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|2-41
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-53
|2-16
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|24:13
|35:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 16-91, Eskridge 2-22, Wilson 5-9, Penny 2-8, Swain 1-5, Dallas 1-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 17-56, Hines 9-34, Wentz 4-23.
PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 18-23-0-254. Indianapolis, Wentz 25-38-0-251.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 4-100, Metcalf 4-60, Dissly 3-37, Carson 3-26, Everett 2-20, Eskridge 1-6, Dallas 1-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 6-60, Hines 6-48, Pascal 4-43, Pittman 3-29, Doyle 3-21, Strachan 2-26, Campbell 1-24.
PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, Swain 2-15. Indianapolis, Hines 1-7.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Dallas 1-22. Indianapolis, Rodgers 2-41.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Brooks 7-4-0, Diggs 7-2-0, Wagner 6-7-0, Reed 4-1-0, Flowers 4-0-0, J.Adams 3-3-0, Mone 3-2-0, Green 3-1-1, Amadi 2-1-0, Hyder 2-1-0, Mayowa 2-0-1, Taylor 2-0-1, Blair 1-1-0, Robinson 1-1-0, Barton 1-0-0, Ford 0-1-0, Woods 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Willis 6-1-.5, Okereke 5-2-0, Buckner 5-1-1, Leonard 5-0-0, Carrie 4-0-0, Blackmon 3-2-0, Stewart 3-1-0, Ya-Sin 3-1-0, K.Moore 3-0-1, Muhammad 2-1-.5, Paye 2-1-0, Franklin 1-0-0, Lewis 1-0-0, Rodgers 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, None. Indianapolis, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Anthony Jefferies, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay John McGrath.