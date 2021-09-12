Seattle7140728
Indianapolis370616

First Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 21, 5:44. Drive: 15 plays, 72 yards, 9:19. Key Plays: Wentz 10 pass to Strachan on 3rd-and-4; Wentz 10 pass to Hines; Wentz 7 pass to J.Taylor on 3rd-and-10. Indianapolis 3, Seattle 0.

Sea_Lockett 23 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 1:31. Drive: 10 plays, 81 yards, 4:15. Key Plays: Dallas kick return to Seattle 19; Wilson 11 run on 3rd-and-9; Carson 33 run on 3rd-and-1. Seattle 6, Indianapolis 3.

Second Quarter

Sea_Everett 9 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 11:27. Drive: 7 plays, 61 yards, 3:28. Key Plays: Wilson 11 pass to Everett; Wilson 22 pass to Dissly. Seattle 13, Indianapolis 3.

Ind_Pascal 10 pass from Wentz (Blankenship kick), 7:10. Drive: 8 plays, 68 yards, 4:18. Key Plays: Rodgers kick return to Indianapolis 32; Wentz 24 pass to Campbell; J.Taylor 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Wentz 10 pass to J.Taylor; Wentz 14 pass to Pittman. Seattle 14, Indianapolis 9.

Sea_Lockett 69 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :51. Drive: 6 plays, 83 yards, 2:19. Key Plays: Eskridge 13 run; Wilson 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Seattle 20, Indianapolis 10.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 15 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 6:45. Drive: 7 plays, 73 yards, 3:15. Key Play: Wilson 30 pass to Metcalf. Seattle 27, Indianapolis 10.

Ind_Pascal 11 pass from Wentz, 2:12. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:33. Key Plays: Wentz 13 pass to J.Taylor; Wentz 16 pass to Pascal; J.Taylor 12 run. Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16.

A_63,347.

SeaInd
FIRST DOWNS1823
Rushing68
Passing1214
Penalty01
THIRD DOWN EFF4-95-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-00-3
TOTAL NET YARDS381336
Total Plays5371
Avg Gain7.24.7
NET YARDS RUSHING140113
Rushes2730
Avg per rush5.1853.767
NET YARDS PASSING241223
Sacked-Yds lost3-133-28
Gross-Yds passing254251
Completed-Att.18-2325-38
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play9.2695.439
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-4-34-3-2
PUNTS-Avg.5-37.04-46.75
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE3748
Punt Returns2-151-7
Kickoff Returns1-222-41
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds7-532-16
FUMBLES-Lost1-11-1
TIME OF POSSESSION24:1335:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Carson 16-91, Eskridge 2-22, Wilson 5-9, Penny 2-8, Swain 1-5, Dallas 1-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 17-56, Hines 9-34, Wentz 4-23.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 18-23-0-254. Indianapolis, Wentz 25-38-0-251.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Lockett 4-100, Metcalf 4-60, Dissly 3-37, Carson 3-26, Everett 2-20, Eskridge 1-6, Dallas 1-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 6-60, Hines 6-48, Pascal 4-43, Pittman 3-29, Doyle 3-21, Strachan 2-26, Campbell 1-24.

PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, Swain 2-15. Indianapolis, Hines 1-7.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Dallas 1-22. Indianapolis, Rodgers 2-41.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Brooks 7-4-0, Diggs 7-2-0, Wagner 6-7-0, Reed 4-1-0, Flowers 4-0-0, J.Adams 3-3-0, Mone 3-2-0, Green 3-1-1, Amadi 2-1-0, Hyder 2-1-0, Mayowa 2-0-1, Taylor 2-0-1, Blair 1-1-0, Robinson 1-1-0, Barton 1-0-0, Ford 0-1-0, Woods 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Willis 6-1-.5, Okereke 5-2-0, Buckner 5-1-1, Leonard 5-0-0, Carrie 4-0-0, Blackmon 3-2-0, Stewart 3-1-0, Ya-Sin 3-1-0, K.Moore 3-0-1, Muhammad 2-1-.5, Paye 2-1-0, Franklin 1-0-0, Lewis 1-0-0, Rodgers 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, None. Indianapolis, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Anthony Jefferies, SJ Don Willard, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay John McGrath.

