First Quarter

SF_Dwelley 21 pass from Garoppolo (Wishnowsky kick), 9:35. Drive: 8 plays, 71 yards, 4:13. Key Play: Garoppolo 18 pass to Kittle. San Francisco 7, Seattle 0.

Second Quarter

Sea_Metcalf 12 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 1:54. Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 2:55. Key Plays: R.Wilson 28 pass to Collins; R.Wilson 28 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-1. Seattle 7, San Francisco 7.

Third Quarter

Sea_R.Wilson 16 run (Myers kick), 5:22. Drive: 7 plays, 66 yards, 3:31. Key Play: R.Wilson 19 pass to Lockett. Seattle 14, San Francisco 7.

Sea_Swain 13 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 4:32. Drive: 3 plays, 14 yards, 00:50. Seattle 21, San Francisco 7.

SF_Samuel 76 pass from Lance (kick failed), 2:10. Drive: 5 plays, 84 yards, 2:22. Key Play: Lance 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Seattle 21, San Francisco 13.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Collins 14 run (Myers kick), 12:07. Drive: 11 plays, 81 yards, 5:03. Key Plays: Dallas kick return to Seattle 19; R.Wilson 16 pass to Metcalf; Carson 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Seattle 28, San Francisco 13.

SF_Samuel 8 pass from Lance (Lance run), 1:20. Drive: 13 plays, 80 yards, 3:10. Key Plays: Lance 14 pass to Juszczyk; Lance 10 pass to Juszczyk; Lance 12 pass to Sanu; Lance 12 pass to Samuel; Lance 7 pass to Sanu on 3rd-and-8; Lance 7 pass to Sanu on 4th-and-6; Lance 13 run on 4th-and-10. Seattle 28, San Francisco 21.

A_68,912.

SeaSF
FIRST DOWNS1423
Rushing77
Passing615
Penalty11
THIRD DOWN EFF2-102-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-03-4
TOTAL NET YARDS234457
Total Plays5472
Avg Gain4.36.3
NET YARDS RUSHING105143
Rushes2829
Avg per rush3.754.931
NET YARDS PASSING129314
Sacked-Yds lost3-202-8
Gross-Yds passing149322
Completed-Att.16-2323-41
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play4.9627.302
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-2-14-1-1
PUNTS-Avg.8-50.6256-43.667
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE6782
Punt Returns2-114-32
Kickoff Returns2-514-50
Interceptions1-50-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-278-78
FUMBLES-Lost3-01-1
TIME OF POSSESSION28:2031:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Seattle, Collins 10-44, Carson 13-30, Wilson 4-26, Homer 1-5. San Francisco, Sermon 19-89, Lance 7-41, Patrick 2-12, Samuel 1-1.

PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 16-23-0-149. San Francisco, Garoppolo 14-23-1-165, Lance 9-18-0-157.

RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 4-65, Lockett 4-24, Swain 3-20, Collins 2-34, Dissly 2-5, Carson 1-1. San Francisco, Samuel 8-156, Juszczyk 4-41, Kittle 4-40, Sanu 4-35, Dwelley 1-21, Aiyuk 1-15, Jennings 1-14.

PUNT RETURNS_Seattle, Swain 2-11. San Francisco, Aiyuk 4-32.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Seattle, Dallas 2-51. San Francisco, Cannon 3-35, Samuel 1-15.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Seattle, Wagner 5-5-0, Diggs 5-2-0, S.Jones 5-2-0, Brooks 4-3-1, Reed 4-3-0, J.Adams 4-2-0, Neal 3-1-0, Blair 2-1-0, Taylor 2-0-1, Green 1-2-0, Woods 1-2-0, Hyder 1-1-0, Ford 1-0-0, Nkemdiche 1-0-0, Robinson 0-3-0. San Francisco, Al-Shaair 6-4-0, Warner 5-4-0, Moseley 3-0-0, Tartt 2-2-0, Ford 2-1-2, Kirkpatrick 2-1-0, Jones 2-0-0, M.Harris 1-4-0, Armstead 1-3-0, Bosa 1-2-1, Ward 1-2-0, Key 1-1-0, Hurst 1-0-0, Ebukam 0-3-0, Kinlaw 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Seattle, Diggs 1-5. San Francisco, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Wishnowsky 41.

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Tra Blake, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Nathan Jones, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay Andrew Lambert.

