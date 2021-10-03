|Seattle
|0
|7
|14
|7
|—
|28
|San Francisco
|7
|0
|6
|8
|—
|21
First Quarter
SF_Dwelley 21 pass from Garoppolo (Wishnowsky kick), 9:35.
Second Quarter
Sea_Metcalf 12 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 1:54.
Third Quarter
Sea_R.Wilson 16 run (Myers kick), 5:22.
Sea_Swain 13 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 4:32.
SF_Samuel 76 pass from Lance (kick failed), 2:10.
Fourth Quarter
Sea_Collins 14 run (Myers kick), 12:07.
SF_Samuel 8 pass from Lance (Lance run), 1:20.
A_68,912.
|Sea
|SF
|First downs
|14
|23
|Total Net Yards
|234
|457
|Rushes-yards
|28-105
|29-143
|Passing
|129
|314
|Punt Returns
|2-11
|4-32
|Kickoff Returns
|2-51
|4-50
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-5
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-23-0
|23-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-20
|2-8
|Punts
|8-50.625
|6-43.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-27
|8-78
|Time of Possession
|28:20
|31:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Seattle, Collins 10-44, Carson 13-30, Wilson 4-26, Homer 1-5. San Francisco, Sermon 19-89, Lance 7-41, Patrick 2-12, Samuel 1-1.
PASSING_Seattle, Wilson 16-23-0-149. San Francisco, Garoppolo 14-23-1-165, Lance 9-18-0-157.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Metcalf 4-65, Lockett 4-24, Swain 3-20, Collins 2-34, Dissly 2-5, Carson 1-1. San Francisco, Samuel 8-156, Juszczyk 4-41, Kittle 4-40, Sanu 4-35, Dwelley 1-21, Aiyuk 1-15, Jennings 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_San Francisco, Wishnowsky 41.