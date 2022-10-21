|Seattle
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
|Colorado
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Seattle, Schwartz 3 (McCann, Eberle), 1:38 (pp). 2, Seattle, McCann 2 (Soucy), 2:00. 3, Colorado, Rodrigues 1 (Byram, Nichushkin), 5:55.
Third Period_4, Colorado, Byram 2 (O'Connor, Nichushkin), 6:58 (sh). 5, Seattle, Kuhlman 1 (Oleksiak, Schwartz), 12:06.
Shots on Goal_Seattle 11-13-14_38. Colorado 8-7-5_20.
Power-play opportunities_Seattle 1 of 5; Colorado 0 of 2.
Goalies_Seattle, Jones 2-1-1 (1 shots-1 saves), Seattle, Grubauer 0-1-1 (19-17). Colorado, Francouz 0-2-0 (38-35).
A_18,131 (18,007). T_2:26.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Frederick L'Ecuyer. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, CJ Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.