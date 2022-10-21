Seattle0213
Colorado0112

First Period_None. Penalties_Cogliano, COL (Hooking), 11:09; Oleksiak, SEA (Fighting), 14:09; MacDermid, COL (Fighting), 14:09.

Second Period_1, Seattle, Schwartz 3 (McCann, Eberle), 1:38 (pp). 2, Seattle, McCann 2 (Soucy), 2:00. 3, Colorado, Rodrigues 1 (Byram, Nichushkin), 5:55. Penalties_Newhook, COL (Holding), 1:16; Oleksiak, SEA (Interference), 8:19; Schultz, SEA (High Sticking), 17:17; Byram, COL (Interference), 19:15.

Third Period_4, Colorado, Byram 2 (O'Connor, Nichushkin), 6:58 (sh). 5, Seattle, Kuhlman 1 (Oleksiak, Schwartz), 12:06. Penalties_MacKinnon, COL (Hooking), 5:57; Newhook, COL (High Sticking), 17:07.

Shots on Goal_Seattle 11-13-14_38. Colorado 8-7-5_20.

Power-play opportunities_Seattle 1 of 5; Colorado 0 of 2.

Goalies_Seattle, Jones 2-1-1 (1 shots-1 saves), Seattle, Grubauer 0-1-1 (19-17). Colorado, Francouz 0-2-0 (38-35).

A_18,131 (18,007). T_2:26.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Frederick L'Ecuyer. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, CJ Murray.

