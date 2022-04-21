|Colorado
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
|Seattle
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Seattle, Lind 2 (Borgen, Rask), 1:12. 2, Seattle, Eberle 19 (Beniers, Donato), 5:23. 3, Seattle, Gourde 18 (McCann, Kuhlman), 14:44. 4, Colorado, Makar 27 (Kadri, Compher), 17:37.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_5, Colorado, Lehkonen 17 (MacKinnon, Nichushkin), 16:40.
Shots on Goal_Colorado 10-7-10_27. Seattle 11-12-6_29.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 2; Seattle 0 of 1.
Goalies_Colorado, Francouz 15-4-1 (29 shots-26 saves). Seattle, Grubauer 18-29-5 (27-25).
A_17,151 (17,100). T_2:17.
Referees_Kyle Rehman, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Vaughan Rody.
