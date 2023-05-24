OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3025219
Ruiz cf411001.284
Rooker lf300012.270
Laureano rf412101.212
Aguilar 1b300000.228
b-Noda ph100001.222
Pérez c301101.284
Díaz 2b-ss300000.178
Langeliers dh300001.213
Peterson 3b300001.205
Allen ss201000.205
a-Brown ph100001.229
Kemp 2b000000.167

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2935324
Crawford ss311210.245
France 1b311101.261
1-Haggerty pr-1b000000.147
Rodríguez cf401000.217
Kelenic lf401001.296
Suárez 3b200010.228
Raleigh dh400001.225
Hernández rf300001.235
Wong 2b300000.172
Murphy c311000.232

Oakland200000000_251
Seattle00003000x_350

a-struck out for Allen in the 8th. b-struck out for Aguilar in the 9th.

1-ran for France in the 8th.

E_Pérez (1). LOB_Oakland 2, Seattle 6. 2B_Murphy (6). HR_Crawford (2), off Medina; France (3), off Medina. RBIs_Laureano (11), Pérez (9), Crawford 2 (19), France (21). SB_Ruiz (25).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 0; Seattle 2 (Hernández, Raleigh). RISP_Oakland 2 for 3; Seattle 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Aguilar, Suárez. GIDP_Aguilar, Laureano.

DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Wong, France; Crawford, Wong, France).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Medina, L, 0-351-353324886.45
Pruitt2-30000093.38
Lovelady100000101.98
May1000001510.29
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, W, 4-1652214885.68
Gott, H, 7100002151.99
Topa, H, 9100001142.79
Sewald, S, 10-10100002153.32

Inherited runners-scored_Pruitt 1-0. HBP_May 2 (France,Suárez).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:19. A_15,646 (47,929).

