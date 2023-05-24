|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|1
|9
|Ruiz cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Laureano rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|b-Noda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Díaz 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Langeliers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Allen ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|a-Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Kemp 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|2
|4
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.245
|France 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|1-Haggerty pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Raleigh dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Oakland
|200
|000
|000_2
|5
|1
|Seattle
|000
|030
|00x_3
|5
|0
a-struck out for Allen in the 8th. b-struck out for Aguilar in the 9th.
1-ran for France in the 8th.
E_Pérez (1). LOB_Oakland 2, Seattle 6. 2B_Murphy (6). HR_Crawford (2), off Medina; France (3), off Medina. RBIs_Laureano (11), Pérez (9), Crawford 2 (19), France (21). SB_Ruiz (25).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 0; Seattle 2 (Hernández, Raleigh). RISP_Oakland 2 for 3; Seattle 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Aguilar, Suárez. GIDP_Aguilar, Laureano.
DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, Wong, France; Crawford, Wong, France).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Medina, L, 0-3
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|88
|6.45
|Pruitt
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.38
|Lovelady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.98
|May
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|10.29
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 4-1
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|88
|5.68
|Gott, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.99
|Topa, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.79
|Sewald, S, 10-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.32
Inherited runners-scored_Pruitt 1-0. HBP_May 2 (France,Suárez).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:19. A_15,646 (47,929).
