|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|0
|8
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Noda 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Brown rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|France 1b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Kelenic lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Raleigh dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Caballero 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Oakland
|200
|000
|000_2
|3
|1
|Seattle
|100
|001
|01x_3
|5
|0
E_Allen (2). LOB_Oakland 1, Seattle 6. 2B_Noda (10), Rodríguez (11). HR_Brown (2), off Gilbert; France (4), off Sears; France (5), off May. RBIs_Brown 2 (5), France 2 (23), Suárez (29). CS_Caballero (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 0; Seattle 2 (Raleigh 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 2; Seattle 0 for 1.
LIDP_Kelenic.
DP_Oakland 1 (Bleday, Noda, Bleday).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|59
|4.70
|May, BS, 0-2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|9.00
|Lovelady, L, 0-3
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|2.51
|Acton
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|1.93
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, W, 3-2
|8
|3
|2
|2
|0
|6
|77
|3.60
|Sewald, S, 11-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Acton 1-1. IBB_off Acton (Kelenic). HBP_Sears 2 (Suárez,Caballero).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:00. A_19,268 (47,929).
