OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3023208
Ruiz cf400001.275
Noda 1b412002.232
Rooker dh400002.268
Brown rf311201.214
Langeliers c300001.204
Bleday lf300000.228
Peterson 3b300001.203
Allen ss300000.197
Kemp 2b300000.161

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2835334
Crawford ss400001.244
France 1b432200.266
Rodríguez cf402000.227
Kelenic lf300011.284
Suárez 3b200111.222
Raleigh dh400000.228
Hernández rf301000.237
Murphy c300001.220
Caballero 2b100010.279

Oakland200000000_231
Seattle10000101x_350

E_Allen (2). LOB_Oakland 1, Seattle 6. 2B_Noda (10), Rodríguez (11). HR_Brown (2), off Gilbert; France (4), off Sears; France (5), off May. RBIs_Brown 2 (5), France 2 (23), Suárez (29). CS_Caballero (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 0; Seattle 2 (Raleigh 2). RISP_Oakland 1 for 2; Seattle 0 for 1.

LIDP_Kelenic.

DP_Oakland 1 (Bleday, Noda, Bleday).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears531101594.70
May, BS, 0-2211102189.00
Lovelady, L, 0-32-301111132.51
Acton1-31002091.93
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, W, 3-2832206773.60
Sewald, S, 11-11100002133.18

Inherited runners-scored_Acton 1-1. IBB_off Acton (Kelenic). HBP_Sears 2 (Suárez,Caballero).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:00. A_19,268 (47,929).

