OaklandSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30252Totals29353
Ruiz cf4110Crawford ss3112
Rooker lf3000France 1b3111
Laureano rf4121Haggerty pr-1b0000
Aguilar 1b3000Rodríguez cf4010
Noda ph1000Kelenic lf4010
Pérez c3011Suárez 3b2000
Díaz 2b-ss3000Raleigh dh4000
Langeliers dh3000Hernández rf3000
Peterson 3b3000Wong 2b3000
Allen ss2010Murphy c3110
Brown ph1000
Kemp 2b0000

Oakland2000000002
Seattle00003000x3

E_Pérez (1). DP_Oakland 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Oakland 2, Seattle 6. 2B_Murphy (6). HR_Crawford (2), France (3). SB_Ruiz (25).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Medina L,0-351-353324
Pruitt2-300000
Lovelady100000
May100000
Seattle
Gonzales W,4-1652214
Gott H,7100002
Topa H,9100001
Sewald S,10-10100002

HBP_May 2 (France,Suárez).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:19. A_15,646 (47,929).

