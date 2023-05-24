|Oakland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|Ruiz cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Laureano rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Haggerty pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Noda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kelenic lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Langeliers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Seattle
|000
|030
|00x
|—
|3
E_Pérez (1). DP_Oakland 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Oakland 2, Seattle 6. 2B_Murphy (6). HR_Crawford (2), France (3). SB_Ruiz (25).
HBP_May 2 (France,Suárez).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:19. A_15,646 (47,929).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
